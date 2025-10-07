4 Wonderful things to do in London in October 2025 – including a cocktail bar that 'ticks every box'

Spooky season is officially upon us, and evenings are starting to get darker earlier in London, making the capital cosier than ever. With that comes the opportunity to try new places to eat and drink, plus some of our old-time favourite spots' new offerings for the month. The HELLO! team is constantly on the lookout for the best cocktails, luxurious dining spots, and child-friendly activities to keep us busy when not bringing you the latest in entertainment and royal news, and October has delivered some treats.

From sharing plates galore to a magical date night, we have explored the best new offerings the capital has to offer and are bringing you our honest reviews so you can be *that* friend who always has a recommendation ready for a last-minute meet-up. Keep scrolling to see our favourites…

Best places to eat and drink

Indulge in Micheline Persian cuisine at Berenjak

As someone who is half Persian, I've developed a discerning palate when it comes to restaurants serving traditional dishes. I can't help but compare them to the home-cooked meals my aunt prepared whenever I visited Iran growing up. I'm always on a mission to rediscover the flavours of my paternal heritage right here in London – and I may have just stumbled upon a true gem in the heart of Soho. Enter: Berenjak.

Inspired by the hole-in-the-wall kebabis tucked away in the backstreets of Tehran, Berenjak sits quietly behind an unassuming entrance. Step inside, and you're transported: Persian artwork adorns the walls, and quaint booths offer an intimate, authentic dining experience. Counter seats line the open kitchen, giving you a front-row view of the action – meats sizzling over open coal flames, silver bowls being filled with vibrant dips, and a bread oven working overtime to keep up with demand.

Start with a mix of the two house breads on offer – taftoon, a clay tanoor-baked sourdough flatbread topped with seeds, and sangak, a whole wheat flatbread traditionally baked over hot pebbles. Both are ideal for scooping up the range of vibrant dips available. My favourite is the kashk-e bademjoon – a smoky aubergine dip slow-cooked over coals and enriched with walnuts, whey, fried mint, and caramelised onions. Its rich, garlicky depth is simply delicious. Another standout is their take on hummus, made with black chickpeas — a twist on the classic that's thick, velvety, and unlike anything you’ve tasted before.

For the mains, my go-to is a mix of the koobideh kebab — minced lamb shoulder that's incredibly tender and melts in the mouth — and the jujeh kebab, succulent boneless chicken infused with the tang of saffron and a zest of lemon. They’re best enjoyed with a side of the house buttery rice and the colourful Shirazi salad, a refreshing mix of cucumber, tomato, onion, and mint that balances the richness of the meat perfectly. In true Persian style, no meal is complete without something sweet – and luckily, Berenjak delivers with an indulgent baklava served alongside creamy soft-serve ice cream.

Book here.

Reviewed by Maria Sarabi, Junior Writer

Tuck into tonnes of tiny plates at TOZI

With so many amazing restaurants to choose from in London, it can sometimes be easy to miss out on some of the best ones sitting right in front of you. As someone who has regularly explored the culinary delights of London Victoria, I couldn’t believe I hadn’t been to Tozi before - Italian sharing plates, chic restaurant interiors, and a delicious cocktail bar - it ticked every box for me.

© Rebecca Hope TOZI ticked every box

We opted for six sharing plates from their menu, and our choices ranged from their aubergine parmigiana to their chilli chicken and roast potatoes - it was honestly one of the nicest meals I’d had. What’s more, the menu’s sharing option of small plates means you get a real selection of their delicious dishes, which is perfect for groups of friends or, like me, if you’re on a date night.

Tozi also projects classic black-and-white Italian movies onto the wall, playing softly in the background while you eat. Everything about the restaurant is designed to make you feel welcome and comfortable, with wonderful staff who genuinely care about your experience. From the reasonably priced sharing plates to the incredible cocktail and wine list, Tozi offers the perfect balance of buzz and intimacy - I’d highly recommend it to anyone looking for a special evening out in the capital.

Book here

Reviewed by Katy Huke, Audience Development Manager

Head to INCA for a dramatic dinner

If you're after dinner that's anything but ordinary, INCA in Mayfair is one for the list. Part restaurant, part show — think bold food, bright lights, and a whole lot of fun. My meal off with the Nobashi Prawn Tempura – perfectly crispy, with just the right hit of spicy mayo and lime.

© Thomas Alexander Photography The Nobashi Prawn Tempura was delicious

The INCA guacamole was another instant favourite: creamy avocado with Tajin, crunchy corn nuts, and a pop of chilli, served with moreish nachos. The Ceviche Duo was a showstopper – fresh salmon and yellowtail in two different styles of tiger's milk, zesty and tangy. Then came the Tuna & Truffle Roll, which was melt-in-the-mouth tuna with a whisper of white truffle that just worked.

For mains, the Hot Pot Lobster was rich, spicy, and satisfying. The Pistachio Lumina Lamb followed, grilled perfectly with a crunchy pistachio crust and served with a herby pachamanca sauce that tied it all together beautifully. And just when you think the food is the main event, the performances take place every ten minutes. Dancers and singers take over the space, weaving through the crowd and pulling everyone into the energy of it all. It's dramatic, vibrant, and impossible not to smile through. This month, guests will get to enjoy Rhythm of the Nations, a new spectacle for the senses launching for the winter season.

Book here

Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

Enjoy high-end dining with live performances in the energetic Bagatelle

Bagatelle has become an iconic destination in the heart of Mayfair, blending refined French-Mediterranean cuisine with high-energy dining.

© Bagatelle Bagatelle is the perfect spot for celebrating special occasions

Known for their worldwide locations, including Dubai, Ibiza, and Miami, not only does it provide exceptional food, service, and hospitality, but it also has a stunning interior to match. Think soft, low lighting, bold accents, and chic Parisian touches. Perfect spot for celebrating special occasions, or if you're celebrating a milestone birthday, I would highly recommend booking a table in the evening after 8 pm, as the restaurant evolves into a party experience, with live DJs and dancing on the chairs!

On my visit, I had the pleasure of experiencing a couple of their star dishes from the à la carte menu myself, which did not disappoint. I started with Burrata, with seasonal fresh tomatoes and pomegranate vinaigrette beautifully garnished with purple edible flowers, alongside a gorgeous roasted Eggplant Parmigiana - a signature dish carried from other Bagatelle locations, topped with creamy mozzarella and rich tomato sauce.

For mains, I recommend the duck breast, cooked in a delicious orange sauce, served alongside creamy polenta and roasted aubergines, or if you’re looking for something a little lighter, Bagatelle’s spaghetti is a must. A firm favourite for diners is the Spaghetti a la chitarra - a slightly thicker pasta coated in a sumptuous pistachio pesto with asparagus.

All meals aren't complete without dessert, but after so much exquisite food, I opted for the light Tropézienne à la vanille de Madagascar, a delicately light brioche cake filled with Madagascar vanilla cream. The perfect sweet treat to finish the meal without taking you over the edge.

Book here

Reviewed by Lauren Connolly, Senior Digital Designer

Best things to do

James Phelan's The Man Who Was Magic - A Perfect Night of Wonder

If you're looking for the perfect date night, James Phelan's latest magic show is exactly that. I headed to the Adelphi Theatre in London with my husband, and the show was just pure joy; we laughed from beginning to end.

© James Phelan The show was pure joy

The show is set against a glamorous, roaring-20s backdrop, and the evening was full of surprises and applause. What really stood out was how involved everyone felt; you weren’t just watching magic happen, you were part of it.

James' relaxed, witty style makes this show worth seeing. It was an incredibly fun and unique night out, and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat!

Book here

Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Digital Content Director