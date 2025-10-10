Underrated UK cities and towns you've probably missed – including one with 'Britain's best high street'

When reading about the places to visit in the UK for a holiday or day trip, places like London or Manchester are the obvious ones that spring to mind, but it's fair to say they're almost always in the spotlight. One of the wonderful things about the UK is that we are blessed with an endless list of cities and towns, and some are often underrated. If you're looking for somewhere new to discover, then here are just some of the places across our nation that you may have overlooked. Whether it's a town or city bustling with culture, history and beautiful landmarks, or a place which is fantastic for shopping, local markets and wonderful cuisine, this list has it all.
Lincoln, East Midlands
The best high street in the UK is, of course, a subjective topic. And as proud Britons, many residents of a town and city would, understandably, rate their turf as number one. However, Bailgate in Lincoln has been previously dubbed one of the UK's best high streets. Think cobbled roads lined with independent shops framed with timber and historical architecture, plus delightful places to eat and drink.
Wells, Somerset
England's smallest city is Wells, nestled in the Mendip Hills of Somerset. The springs that originate on the grounds of Bishop's Palace are what inspired its name, and it's also home to the stunning Wells Cathedral.
There's plenty to see and do, including exploring the beauty of the surrounding hills and scenery, or pop 20 minutes down the road to Glastonbury Abbey. Accommodation can come in any form you like, whether it be an up-market hotel, a low-cost B&B or a cottage to rent for the whole family. The high street also offers a nice balance between independent eateries and coffee spots to familiar favourites.
Newport, Wales
Newport (Casnewydd) is described as "so compact" that you can walk from one end of the city centre itself to the other in less than ten minutes, but that doesn't mean you're short on things to see. There are plenty of parks to wander through, such as Belle Vue Park, plus you can visit local arts and craft centres, galleries, and cultural hotspots like a Roman fortress at the National Roman Legion Museum. You can also go to the RSPB Wetlands Reserve, which is considered one of the most important places in the whole of Wales for wildlife.
Nottingham, Midlands
I had a friend who went to Nottingham University and still lives there, so I've been a visitor to the Midlands city a fair few times. There is plenty to see and do in the area, including strolling through the picturesque Sherwood Forest (activating your inner Robin Hood), heading to the city's main streets for some shopping a great food, or heading outside the main city to an attraction like Wollaton Hall.
Wollaton Hall is a stunning Grade I listed Elizabethan building with exteriors that will take your breath away. It's mostly dedicated to the Natural History Museum, and the surrounding deer park makes for a beautifully scenic walk. The building might even look familiar to you, since its backdrop was used as Wayne Manor in the 2012 Batman film The Dark Knight Rises, directed by Christopher Nolan. A fantastic claim to fame and example of history meets Hollywood.
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Attractions and sights in Shrewsbury include Attingham Park, an 18th-century home you can visit to embrace true British Regency, Hawkstone Park Follies, 100 acres of stunning scenery to take in, and Shrewsbury Prison guided tours, so you won't be short on things to do if you have a visit. You could also take a scenic cruise along the River Severn while enjoying afternoon tea, or take in the sights of Shrewsbury Castle.
Wotton-under-Edge, Cotswolds
The charming market town of Wotton-under-Edge is in the southern area of the Cotswolds. The Cotswolds is often dubbed a top choice of places to go for those looking for a staycation, but Wotton-under-Edge is a quieter and underrated place to visit. Attractions include a visit to Berkeley Castle, the Electric Picture House Cinema to watch a classic flick, or to the Wotton-under-Edge Museum and Heritage Centre to learn more about the town's history.
Rye, East Sussex
Rye is one of those places that frequently pops up on my Pinterest feed, making me yearn for a visit constantly. The market town is known for its beautiful, cobbled streets, which look as inviting in the summer sunshine as they do in the darkness of the festive season. It's full of independent shops, cafes, old pubs and galleries, so there is something for everyone.
Perth, Scotland
Hailed for its stunning natural beauty, the city of Perth in Scotland is another lesser-mentioned city to explore. Its riverside location, amenities like restaurants, bars, museums and hiking spots mean there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Durham, County Durham, North East
Durham is a cathedral city south of Newcastle, nestled along the River Wear and is often dubbed the 'prettiest' cathedral city of them all. Its impressive stature is a Grade-I listed building that dates back to 1093, which is part of Durham Castle. Its surroundings are so significant and beautiful that it was officially designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in the 1980s.
Bristol
Bristol is adored by its residents. There's plenty to see and do on a visit to the city, whether for a day or a long weekend. Attractions include the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the must-see museum and art gallery, plus a harbour boat tour. If art and culture are your thing, make sure you embark on a Banksy-spotting tour.
HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, explains why Britsol is so great. "I'm a native Bristolian, so maybe I'm biased, but Bristol has it all.
"It's got the busy city vibe of London, with new foodie hotspots popping up on the daily, but you can also seek out a sanctuary if required. I always recommend people visit in summer as that's when the city really shines.
"The harbour is magical no matter the time of day. Ideal for morning runs, afternoon strolls or evening cocktails."
Hereford, West Midlands
Another city that is adored for its stunning cathedral is Hereford, but it's just history which makes it a great, and often underrated, place to visit. There are plenty of activities that could suit the whole family, including a trip to the Waterworks Museum or a day of climbing at Green Spider Climbing. There are lots of independent shops and eateries to explore, plus the never-ending countryside providing a beautiful backdrop.