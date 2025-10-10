Underrated UK cities and towns you've probably missed – including one with 'Britain's best high street'

England's smallest city is Wells, nestled in the Mendip Hills of Somerset. The springs that originate on the grounds of Bishop's Palace are what inspired its name, and it's also home to the stunning Wells Cathedral.

There's plenty to see and do, including exploring the beauty of the surrounding hills and scenery, or pop 20 minutes down the road to Glastonbury Abbey. Accommodation can come in any form you like, whether it be an up-market hotel, a low-cost B&B or a cottage to rent for the whole family. The high street also offers a nice balance between independent eateries and coffee spots to familiar favourites.