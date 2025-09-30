8 prettiest places to visit in Cornwall - including a mini 'Saint-Tropez'

There aren't many things in life that beat a walk along a beautiful coastline, breathing in the sea air and listening to the crashing of frothy waves. They say a beach break is good for the soul, and while we're spoiled for choice of wonderful coastlines up and down the UK, there's something extraordinary about Cornwall. It's not difficult to understand why it is a popular 'staycation' choice for many – nabbing a hotel or rental property reservation for July and August requires meticulous planning months in advance – and considered a wonderful place to live by its residents.

I might not be one of those lucky locals who call the southwest English county home, but as someone who has holidayed in various parts of the county over the years, I am somewhat qualified to recommend some coastal gems worth visiting. It wouldn't be a challenge to write an arm's-length list of places that are must-sees in the area, but these are ones that certainly stick out. Click through the gallery to see some stunning places in Cornwall that will have you dreaming of your next coastal escape.

© Getty Images Port Isaac If you're familiar with a little show on ITV called Doc Martin starring Martin Clunes, then Port Isaac will already be on your radar. Though the charming fishing village attracts TV fans for this reason, it has plenty more to offer beyond its claim to fame. Nestled on the north Atlantic coast of Cornwall, it's a marvellous place to visit and offers great boat and people watching (it's delightful observing walkers snapping selfies outside Doc Martin's actual house) and, particularly when the weather is kind, the sea looks divine and, having been there myself, I can attest. Accompanied by my pals and a pint, it was pure joy.



© Getty Images Padstow Another area I'd personally recommend is Padstow. Can it get a little busy? Yes, especially at peak times in the summer, but the port town does have a hustle and bustle feel to it when the tourists flock there. There's certainly a lively atmosphere, so if you're after a quiet retreat from crowds, go off-peak, but part of its charm is seeing how people adore getting involved in the goings on. There's ice cream, cafés, incredible seafood and more.



© Getty Images Polzeath I have great memories sitting atop a rooftop café overlooking Polzeath beach. Although I chickened out of the surfing (wetsuits and bodyboarding have never been my bag), it was fun to sit and enjoy the weather, watching others get fully involved in the wave-riding. It's family-friendly and there are plenty of reasonably priced eateries, too.



© Getty Images Tintagel Full disclosure: I did, in fact, have a mild anxiety attack while walking over the Tintagel footbridge, but boy did I get good photos. The bridge, constructed in 2019, aims to recreate the historic coastal path from the mainland to the headland where the remains of Tintagel Castle are located. The Gallos sculpture, Merlin's Cave and the dramatic coastline all make it a spectacular place to explore in any expedition across Cornwall. Kids will love it, too.



© Shutterstock / Clare Louise Jackson Rock Rock might be one of the first places that spring to mind when thinking about Cornwall, and for good reason. Directly opposite Padstow, the fishing village has everything you'd expect and need from a visit: decent restaurants, nice hotels to explore, and authentic local cuisine. It is, apparently, considered the "Saint-Tropez of Cornwall", so do be prepared for steeper prices. Who needs the Côte d'Azur anyway?



© Getty Images Looe Turning to the south coast of Cornwall, Looe is a wonderful town to visit that, like its north coast neighbour Port Isaac, has been put well and truly on the map thanks to a cameo in a TV show. The BBC murder-mystery drama, Beyond Paradise, headed to Looe to film scenes. And while the show itself is set in Devon, the Cornish town has enjoyed a spike in tourism thanks to its backdrop being featured on screens.



© Getty Images Mullion Cornwall or Caribbean? When the weather plays ball, it's hard to distinguish. The combination of lush greenery and a turquoise tide makes it a gorgeous destination in Cornwall that could easily top a list of favourites. Mullion and Mullion Cove offer sprawling clifftops rich in wildlife and a public footpath tracing the outline of the Lizard peninsula, for those who like to explore on foot.

