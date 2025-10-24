I tried my first Ibiza party holiday at 47 – and it won me over

An Ibiza girls' trip has been on my bucket list since I was about 18, but for some reason or another, a weekend of fun on the party isle eluded me. Until now! Yes, 2025 was the year that the clubs and beach sunsets of Ibiza became a reality, and I already want to go back. My Ibiza buddies were my fellow mum friends Kate and Emma, all just as up for it as me and dying for a long weekend of me-time, girl chats and embracing everything the White Island - as it's famously known, thanks to its white-washed architecture - has to offer.

Of course, our itinerary planning and outfit discussions started well before our trip (think sequins, floaty beach get-up and stylish swimwear). The excitement was off the charts as we met at the airport for what we anticipated would be the party flight. I'm not sure I've ever been so buzzing for a holiday in my life.

Three mums living their best lives in Ibiza

We travelled at the end of September when the club's closing parties are on and I recommend this time of year. The weather was gorgeous, the sea still warm and the bars and clubs were still bustling.

Arriving at our accommodation, the super stylish new five-star luxury Bonito Hotel by O Beach in San Antonio, we were greeted with the warmest welcome… mimosa cocktails and friendly smiles. What more could we want?

© Katie Green Hotel Bonito in Ibiza

Bonito Ibiza is a brand-new hotel from the NCalma Group, developed in collaboration with O Beach. It boasts 252 rooms with chic retro interiors, and many rooms offer poolside views. Our room was perfect, looking out to the pool, stylish, relaxing and quiet at night – we slept like babies.

There are three stunning swimming pools, a spa complete with hammam, sauna, jacuzzi, and yoga terrace, and an amazing rooftop bar and the Mexican restaurants Cielito, for taking in the island's sunsets. The hotel restaurant Chiringuito, on the ground floor, serves food with Mediterranean, Asian, Italian and American influences.

© Katie Green Lazing by the pool at Hotel Bonito Ibiza

Our first stop was sunbathing on the huge comfy bean bags poolside at Bonito, with the ambient chilled house music playing. Then it was time to glam up for a day at O Beach, which conveniently is just across the road. If you're wondering what to wear for a day's boogying at O Beach, go for a sparkly bikini, glam pool cover-up and heels.

O Beach is known for its iconic beach club experience, and it did not disappoint. There were all age groups there, from 20-somethings to midlife clubbers like us, with everyone enjoying the music and sunshine. A week before our visit, Margot Robbie was bopping away at O Beach, we heard.

© Katie Green Chilling at the super fun O Beach

We were lucky enough to have a daybed at the club, where we enjoyed mezze-style food and sipped on rosé wine and Aperol Spritz. O Beach launched in 2012 and is loved for its top-name DJs and spectacular daily shows – the giant inflatables lowered down from the sky into the club are a must-see.

On our second day in Ibiza, we once again got dressed up in our poolside glam for a visit to Bam-Bu-Ku, which is a funky, chilled sister club to O Beach and overlooks the S’Arenal waterfront. We loved our time at this day club, with its cool tropical décor, cocktails and relaxed tempo.

© Sophie Hamilton Bam-Bu-Ku is the ultimate relaxed day club

Bam-Bu-Ku features a lagoon pool, restaurant serving fusion Mediterranean cuisine and surf sessions on the island’s only surf machine. It's also great for families as they offer childcare (on request), party packages and popcorn and candy floss making machines. The staff were so attentive, and we didn't have to move a muscle if we wanted food or drinks. There's also a great clothing and jewellery shop on-site for a spot of retail therapy in between cocktails and sunning oneself.

That evening, we decided to catch one of Ibiza's stunning sunsets from a popular location called Ashram, which you'll find by the beaches Cala Conte, on the west coast of the island. The bohemian vibe was wonderful and made for special memories – picture groups of friends sharing a drink on the cove's rocks.

© Katie Green The beautiful Ibiza sunset

Whilst in Ibiza, we got out and about and visited some other beautiful spots: Benirrás Beach, known for its sunset drumming sessions, and boasting a fabulous market by the beach. Ibiza Town was a great afternoon out, perusing the cobbled streets and shops, and no trip to Ibiza is complete without a sundowner cocktail at Café Del Mar or Café Mambo across the bay in San Antonio. It's a lovely stroll along the promenade from the Bonito Hotel.

Bonito has a brilliant rooftop restaurant called Cielito, which offers both delicious cuisine and unparalleled views of the bay and surrounding area. We enjoyed an incredible meal, trying everything from crispy handmade corn bites with fresh guacamole, to tangy esquites, enchiladas and quesadillas.

© Katie Green The stunning rooftop at Bonito

The sea bass ceviche cured with serrano chilli was divine, and you have to try Cielito’s signature taco selection. Main courses include chargrilled prawns and beef short ribs, while the desserts wowed us: mango sorbet served with chamoy sauce and cacao nibs, and churros with dulce de leche. Take me back!

As our Ibiza weekend drew to a close, we were so sad to leave, but there's no question we'd fallen in love with the island, a magical fusion of bohemian escape, world-class DJs in the sun. Until next time, Ibiza…