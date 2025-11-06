Why Santa Monica was the perfect place to make mother-daughter memories

I have a blended family with a total of five children, so my husband and I made a tradition that when they reach 15, they can pick a trip on their own with their respective parent. My stepchildren had previously gone to New York and Venice with my husband and it was now my daughters' turn to choose a location. She decided a long time ago that she would like to go to California.

We only had a week, but we managed to pack a lot in. We spent the first half of the week in LA, visiting the Walk of Fame, the Hollywood sign, Universal Studios, Warner Studios, the Griffith Observatory and Beverly Hills… we averaged 15000 steps a day, although a huge chunk of those were gained looking for Zac Efron's star! We then went to Disney and then on to a more relaxed Santa Monica.

We fell in love with Santa Monica, so much so that she wants to relocate there when she's older, and I will happily visit her regularly if that happens. I couldn't fault it, the transport links are great, and with the Olympics coming to town in 2028, there are plans for further improvement.

We stayed in the Pierside Hotel, which, as its name suggests, is right by the Pier. The hotel reflects the vibrant culture of Santa Monica, with a huge funky mural on the side and a lovely seaside-inspired interior with a modern feel.

© The Pierside Hotel The Pierside Hotel in Santa Monica was our home away from home

Experiences in Santa Monica

Pacific Park contains a number of fairground rides, including a roller coaster. The perfect activity for an evening with your teen. I would suggest doing the rides before having dinner at the Albright restaurant, also located on the Pier. There are some great options for the seafood connoisseur, but also a great menu for those with younger travellers.

Entertaining a teen for a week is easy to do in California, but I wanted her to experience new things and not just what she has seen on social media. Although I did facilitate two trips to attempt to get a very specific cookie, unfortunately, it had sold out both times. Instead, we got a doughnut and a drink from Holey Grail Doughnuts, not something we found on social media, but from a local business, and very delicious.

The Gourmandise cooking school in Santa Monica

We visited the California Heritage centre, which is in one of the first Victorian houses to be built in Santa Monica and a short walk from the beach. It was interesting to learn the history of Santa Monica but what I really enjoyed was talking to the women who ran it. I love getting an insight into the way other people live and the things they like to talk about, complaining about the weather not being one of them!

Food, glorious food

Food with a teenager is always going to be an interesting matter. She wanted to try the finest fast food America had to offer and we did try some, but the best food was of course in the local restaurants. We had a delicious brunch at Sweet Maple a charming spot just a short stroll from our hotel, known for its creative twists on breakfast classics. We had an excellent lunch at 1212, located on Third Street Promenade, a great place for people watching, and a luxurious dinner at the Surfing Fox an upscale yet relaxed restaurant conveniently located within our hotel, offering a menu that felt both refined and comforting. Impressively, all three places were more than accommodating, whether it was meeting my vegetarian needs or navigating the ever-evolving preferences of an averagely fussy teenager.

Holey Moley mini golf was also a winner, described as 'California vibes meets wild mini golf fun'. The pop culture-inspired courses were imaginative and engaging, offering just the right mix of challenge and charm. A great way to be entertained but also an opportunity to chat and giggle at our attempts to put a neon golf ball through a spinning record player.

On our last day, we did a cookery course at The Gourmandise cooking school. That was so much fun, especially as I hadn’t realised that we would be making 'British Afternoon Tea'. We managed to hide our accents until our teacher started talking about whether the clotted cream should go on before the jam, and then I had to speak up. The class was so friendly, and we again got talking to local families. It was a fantastic way to spend time together, making memories (and scones) but also learning a bit more about the culture in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica proved to be the perfect place for mother-daughter bonding

Why Santa Monica was the perfect mother-daughter bonding experience

It was an amazing trip and a brilliant place to take a teenager. I had hoped that it would satisfy her want to see all the places she sees on socials etc., but it was the new experiences that made it that bit extra special. We had some really good chats, we talked through some tough topics, and although I was, of course, annoying at times, we made some lovely memories. Santa Monica is a great place to reconnect with your soon-to-be adult child, in a setting that is all about having fun in the forever present sun.

Stays at The Pierside Hotel from £224 per night. For further information about Santa Monica, head to santamonica.com; visitcalifornia.com