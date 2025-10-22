I'm a city girl who doesn't 'do' resorts - until Banyan Tree Mayakoba converted me

I'll admit it upfront, I'm a city person. Give me museums, art galleries and caffeine over palm trees any day. So when I was invited to escape to Banyan Mayakoba, tucked somewhere between mangroves and lagoons on Mexico's Riviera Maya, I braced myself for a few days of relaxation before longing for the chaos of urban life again. How, I was wrong!

From the moment we arrived, the resort's calm atmosphere was palpable. I was greeted with a refreshing green juice and a delicate fresh-flower bracelet, a small but thoughtful touch that set the tone for the stay. Check-in took place in the gorgeous lobby, an airy indoor-outdoor space built around a central banyan tree rising from the lagoon. Even as a city-lover accustomed to sleek hotels, I found myself pausing to take it all in - the light, the greenery and the warm welcome.

Location

Banyan Mayakoba is part of an impressive 620-acre private enclave of beach, jungle and lagoon, shared with a handful of other luxury names like Rosewood, Fairmont and Andaz. Despite its scale, it never feels crowded. Guests move effortlessly through the resort, cycling along shaded jungle paths, gliding by boat through winding mangroves or hopping on a golf cart to explore. Located about 40 minutes from Cancún International Airport and 35 minutes south of the city itself, Mayakoba sits near the more familiar towns of Playa del Carmen and Tulum, yet feels completely removed from their bustle.

For those keen to explore further, it's easy to schedule a day trip to Chichen Itza or one of the region's stunning cenotes, both of which are well worth the journey. Beyond that, however, venturing between towns can be a bit trickier, so most guests find themselves happily absorbed in the resort and its surrounding natural beauty.

Villas

The resort offers stand-alone villas designed for maximum privacy, comfort and style. The decor blends Asian and Mayan influences - dark wood and neutral tones with pops of colour and Aztec-inspired patterns. Each villa comes complete with a huge bed that faces the terrace, a private pool, sun loungers and a hammock, perfect for lounging or afternoon reading.

© Banyan Tree Inside one of the villas at Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Bathrooms feel like their own private spa, with a rainfall shower and double black and white marble sinks, complemented by an outdoor bath set within a walled courtyard topped with an open rooftop, letting you soak under the sun - or stars - while surrounded by jungle fauna. Whether you're a couple seeking solo time or a family craving space, these villas are perfect for privacy and R&R that even a city loyalist like me could adore.

© Banyan Tree The bedroom at Banyan Tree Mayakoba

Dining

Mornings began with coffee on my terrace as the sun filtered through the mangroves, before making my way to Oriente for a hearty breakfast buffet. Freshly brewed coffee in hand and views of the Mayakoba canals stretching before me, it was a wonderful start to each day. The spread itself was nothing short of indulgent: pastries, tropical fruit, sushi (if you fancied), chilaquiles with every imaginable topping and made-to-order quesadillas.

Chilaquiles

It was actually my first time trying chilaquiles, a traditional Mexican breakfast dish of tortilla chips tossed in either a rich red or green tomato sauce and cooked until perfectly softened. Topped with sour cream, cheese and pickled onions, it was comforting, flavourful and instantly addictive - I found myself going back for this almost every morning.

For lunch or dinner, there are several standout options. Cello serves traditional Italian gourmet delicacies in a bright and cosy space. La Copa Mexican Terrace Bar offers iconic views of the lobby and a chance to explore original Mexican spirits and antojitos, giving a more laid-back vibe to the afternoon or early evening. And for a more romantic or intimate experience, Saffron is an absolute treat for those who love Thai food - it was the perfect secluded spot for a slow, candlelit dinner.

Leisure

Although the resort is located inland, it has a beautiful beach club complete with a restaurant, kids' club and plush loungers overlooking the Caribbean. Getting there is part of the experience, as guests can hop on a buggy or bike through the private jungle pathways. Biking along the shaded trails, surrounded by birdsong and palms, felt worlds away from my usual city commute and quickly became one of my favourite parts of the stay.

Aside from staying inside the villa or heading to the beach, Banyan Tree Mayakoba offers plenty more ways to move, relax and reconnect. At the heart of the resort is The Rainforest, a hydrothermal spa experience that fuses Asian wellness traditions with innovative therapies. I loved wandering through the cascading rain walk, aroma steam chamber, sauna, ice fountain and using the acupressure jets in a pool with a waterfall. For a more traditional indulgence, the Banyan Tree Spa is equally spectacular. Here, I loved the space scented with aromatic herbs, spices and essential oils. The treatments helped me with some relaxation and a little bit of rejuvenation, making it impossible not to linger a little longer.

© Banyan Tree One of the outdoor pools at Banyan Tree Mayakoba

For those who want to stretch their legs, the Nature Trail offers a three-mile loop starting at the hotel entrance, perfect for walking, jogging or cycling through jungle scenery. Along the way, there are plenty of rest areas and bird towers, letting you fully absorb the surrounding ecosystem. And for a slower, scenic adventure, the Sunset Cruise is a must. Sailing through Mayakoba's natural waterways and canals, you can snack on tapas, sip a cocktail and watch the sky turn golden while surrounded by mangroves - a magical experience that makes the resort feel both intimate and expansive at the same time.

Sustainability

© Banyan Tree Banyan Tree

What really won me over was the way Banyan Tree Mayakoba proves that sustainability and luxury don't always have to be opposites. The Banyan Tree Group has planted more than half a million trees since 2007, including many within Mexico's protected ecosystems. At Mayakoba, the resort's sustainability efforts go far beyond good intentions: it supports a sea turtle conservation program, leads quarterly clean-ups of local natural areas alongside nearby communities, and has cut its use of single-use plastics by half in the past few years.

In short, I arrived certain I'd be pining for city lights by day two - but somewhere between the sun-dappled trees, the hammocks and my second helping of chilaquiles, I forgot to miss them. Turns out, the wild suits me more than I thought.

Prices at Banyan Tree Mayakoba may vary depending on your stay, but some villas start from £397 per night. Book via booking.com.