6 UK foodie staycations to satisfy every craving - don't miss 'Foodie Glastonbury'

UK staycations have been booming for a while now and for good reason. Not only is heading abroad costly and, at times, stressful, but there is beauty in abundance on our humble island. So much so, that more Brits are inclined to make the most of what's on their doorstep than ever before. Not only do we have staggeringly beautiful coastlines, pretty cobbled streets lining market towns, plus endless countryside, but we also have many destinations that offer a wide variety of culinary delights. We should be proud of how the UK offers such a diverse range of food and of the people who have a passion for making it. If you're on the hunt for a 'foodie staycation' that can offer meals that will satisfy almost any craving you might have, click through our gallery for great options…
Catch of the day
Gather around my fellow pescatarians. If, like me, seafood and fish is a cuisine you could not live without then you'll be naturally attracted to coastal retreats, ready to sample the wonders that come from the ocean. Nowhere else have I had better fish dishes or crustaceans than in Cornwall. Chef Rick Stein has long been synonymous with the place, particularly Padstow, but other areas in the popular county such as Port Isaac have also had injections of fine dining, too.
If heading south isn't on your agenda, then Northumberland is also an option as it's another place that is famous for its excellent seafood. Whether its dining along rustic seafronts diners and 'shacks' to sample some local crab, or heading to more upmarket restaurants, visitors appear to be spoilt for choice.
The art of fine dining
As a Berkshire gal, I'm naturally inclined to personally recommend the many towns we have in this county that offer impeccable dining. Many eateries are world-famous, including the likes of Fat Duck and Waterside Inn – two places that you'll need to book well in advance if you wish to nab a table. Berkshire also makes for a fantastic 'fine dining' location due to its proximity to royalty.
In the Ascot and Sunningdale area, just down the road from Windsor, you've got options like Bluebells and Coworth Park, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have frequented. As a local who has been a couple of times myself, both the dinner menu and afternoon tea options are sublime.
Meanwhile, head to Marlow in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire's neighbouring county, and you'll find other institutions lead by famous chefs, like Tom Kerridge's Hand in Flowers, plus The Coach, the latter of which is a favourite of my brother's, who has made it his business to become a regular over the years.
You may also like
Farm to table
We all love proper pub grub, and we're lucky that there are quite literally thousands of options up and down our country. But when it comes to farm to table dishes, few places do it quite as well as the countryside legend of the Cotswolds.
Food tourism and the network of 'farm to fork' is something that the chefs, farmers and manufacturers in the Cotswolds take very seriously. You'll find amazing farm shops (a visit to one in Burford sticks out in my memory as being particularly brilliant) full of local and organic produce, an endless array of butchers and delis, plus fabulous pubs offering hearty and local grub.
Food and The City
Major cities like London and others are considered fabulous melting pots of culinary delights. Nowhere else will you find such a diverse range of cultures and delicacies from all over the world who have chosen the beating heart of our cities to spread their story and delicious food. From spicy varieties at hubs such as Borough Market, to authentic pie and mash in the East End, with the wonders of the historic Brick Lane curry houses thrown in for good measure, London really has it all.
High tea
If you've ever wanted to live out your Georgian English Literature fantasy with a good old fashioned afternoon tea, why not consider Bath? There are plenty of centuries-old buildings offering an immersive experience to indulge in high tea, where you'll feel like you're living in an Austen novel. Gems like The Royal Crescent Hotel or The Bath Priory are sure to provide a dining destination like no other.
Festival of food
Did you know that Malton is considered the 'food capital' or Yorkshire? Now you do, and now it's firmly on your list to visit, I suspect. There is, unsurprisingly, plenty of food markets in the town and a major food market event that occurs monthly, bringing specialist stalls, street food and music, making for a vibrant, fun and family-friendly atmosphere. Early in the summer, they also put on their Food Lovers Festival, which they dub 'Yorkshire's Foodie Glastonbury'. If that doesn't tempt you, I don't know what will…