6 UK foodie staycations to satisfy every craving - don't miss 'Foodie Glastonbury'

Gather around my fellow pescatarians. If, like me, seafood and fish is a cuisine you could not live without then you'll be naturally attracted to coastal retreats, ready to sample the wonders that come from the ocean. Nowhere else have I had better fish dishes or crustaceans than in Cornwall. Chef Rick Stein has long been synonymous with the place, particularly Padstow, but other areas in the popular county such as Port Isaac have also had injections of fine dining, too.

If heading south isn't on your agenda, then Northumberland is also an option as it's another place that is famous for its excellent seafood. Whether its dining along rustic seafronts diners and 'shacks' to sample some local crab, or heading to more upmarket restaurants, visitors appear to be spoilt for choice.