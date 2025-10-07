This Suffolk countryside hideaway is the serene escape you didn't know you needed

Just two hours from the hustle and bustle of London, Blyth Rise Stays is the kind of hidden gem you almost want to keep secret. Tucked away in the idyllic Suffolk countryside, this family-run retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort, sustainability, and style - a place where you can truly switch off, slow down, and reconnect. Blyth Rise Stays offers the perfect antidote to city living: a family-run hideaway that champions sustainability, simplicity, and slow living.

Whether you’re craving a romantic weekend away, a solo wellness reset, or a wholesome escape with friends or family, Blyth Rise Stays offers something refreshingly different. Set amongst rolling meadows and woodland, this peaceful spot feels a world away from the daily grind, and that's exactly the point.

Where luxury meets simplicity

Accommodation comes in the form of beautifully designed two-bedroom lodges and charming one-bedroom Igluhuts. Expect warm, natural interiors, eco-conscious touches, and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Everything here has been thoughtfully considered, from the soft linens and Scandi-style furnishings to the generous outdoor decking where morning coffees and sunset drinks are all part of the ritual. But what isn’t included is just as important: there's no Wi-Fi and no televisions - a bold (and brilliant) choice that encourages you to fully disconnect from the digital world and truly unwind.

© Blyth Rise Stays Expect warm, natural interiors, eco-conscious touches, and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape

A taste of local life

At the heart of Blyth Rise Stays is a deep respect for the land and local community. The on-site honesty shop is stocked with handpicked goods sourced within just 15 miles of the grounds, think small-batch jams, locally roasted coffee, artisan treats and eco-luxe toiletries. It’s all part of the ethos here: sustainability, simplicity, and supporting Suffolk’s small businesses.

And if you fancy a change of scene, there’s a charming countryside pub just a short stroll down the lane, perfect for a relaxed pint or a comforting Sunday roast.

© Blyth Rise Stays Everything here has been thoughtfully considered, from the soft linens and Scandi-style furnishings

Nature, nurtured

Far more than just a pretty setting, the land itself has been lovingly rewilded by the family behind Blyth Rise Stays, with over 2,000 trees planted to create a thriving habitat for birds, butterflies, and local wildlife. As you wander through the grounds alongside the lake, wildflowers underfoot and birdsong in the air, it’s impossible not to feel completely at peace.

© Blyth Rise Stays As you wander through the grounds alongside the lake, wildflowers underfoot and birdsong in the air, it’s impossible not to feel completely at peace.

Wellness, your way

Whether you're an early riser or a slow starter, days at Blyth Rise Stays begin gently. For some, that means morning yoga under the trees; for others, a leisurely breakfast with a view. There’s also an outdoor sauna and a blissfully refreshing outdoor shower, ideal for easing tense shoulders and clearing the mind. Want to take things up a notch? In-lodge massages can be booked for the full spa-at-home experience, robes, and all.

© Blyth Rise Stays Accommodation comes in the form of beautifully designed two-bedroom lodges and charming one-bedroom Igluhuts

The verdict

Blyth Rise Stays isn’t about five-star excess or flashy amenities. It’s about quiet luxury thoughtful touches, beautiful surroundings, and space to truly breathe. It’s the kind of place where time slows down, where you rediscover the joy of board games, firepit chats, and early nights with a good book. More than just a weekend away, this is a place that stays with you long after you’ve returned to reality.

Woodland Igluhuts: starting from £395 for a 2-night weekend (arrive Friday or Saturday) & £465 for a 3-night weekend/ or 4-night mid-week stay; and £749 for 7 nights (arrive Monday or Friday).

