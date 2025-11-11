8 magical Christmas children's events in London and nearby

November is in full swing, which usually means cue the Christmas adverts, preparing Elf on the Shelf antics, and panic booking Santa's grotto if you haven't already. London is heaving with fun festive things to do with your little ones, but sometimes the choice can be overwhelming. Look no further – the parents and writers at HELLO! have whittled it down to a list of kid-approved events that adults are also sure to enjoy and, more importantly, still have ticket availability. Buckle up, the most magical time of the year is here.
In London:
Wundrful World of Christmas
Following a successful run in Australia, the Wundrful World of Christmas is making its magical debut in the UK this winter – specifically, Borough Yards near London Bridge. The 50-minute walk-through experience will see visitors journey to the North Pole and meet a cast of animated characters and actors along the way.
Children will be able to wander through the Enchanted Forest, train as one of Santa's elves in his workshop, and hear festive tales from Mrs Claus, before reaching the North Pole Post Office for a special family photo with the Big Man himself.
Address: Wundr, Units 219–221, Borough Yards, Clink Street, London, SE1
Open from 8 November to 24 December.
Recommended by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
The Paddington Bear Experience
The Paddington Bear Experience on South Bank has been given a total Christmas makeover. The impressive space – which features a trail of Paddington's most famous haunts from Paddington Station, 32 Windsor Gardens, Mrs Bird's Kitchen and more – is perfect for the little furry friend-fan in your life. Every little detail has been thought of, and the walk-through visit includes live entertainment for all the family to enjoy.
This festive season, expect stunning decorations including a 5.5 metre centrepiece Christmas tree, while the on-site café will be serving special treats including gingerbread paws, mince pies and orange hot chocolate.
Address: Riverside Building, County Hall, Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7PB.
Open from 11 November to 5 January.
Recommended by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
Christmas at Kew
Christmas at Kew is a magical family tradition that never disappoints, and it officially kick starts my family's Christmas countdown. The lights along the trail are stunning, and even my kids forget they're walking as they run and marvel at every display. The Palm House finale with its lights and water jets is breathtaking, but every part of the trail is equally enchanting and fun.
I also love spending time in the gift shop; there are so many cute treats and the festive smells linger long after you leave!
Address: Christmas at Kew is accessible via Brentford Gate (TW9 3AF), Elizabeth Gate (TW9 3AE) or Victoria Gate (TW9 3JR).
Open from 14 November to 4 January.
Recommended by Andrea Caamano, Digital Content Director
The Snowman musical
It goes without saying that you rediscover Christmas magic when you have children, and watching something as enchanting as The Snowman with your kids, live on stage, makes the whole family feel completely warm inside. If your child has never been to the theatre before, and you want to give them a taste of the big stage on a smaller scale, you need to check out the stage adaptation of the iconic book by Raymond Briggs, which is showing at the Peacock Theatre in central London.
The beloved show tells the story of the snowman that came to life over Christmas, travelling to the North Pole. Directed by Dianne Jackson, it features music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including the song Walking in the Air, which is played by a live orchestra. I grew up on the 1982 film, and so will many parents, so it's a true treat for all ages.
The beautiful snowy set will captivate little ones, and the costumes are incredibly constructed. Watch the Snowman realistically 'fly' and listen to the heartwarming accompanying music. A winter wonderland that has all the festive feels. It's just under two hours long, which includes a 20-minute interval.
Address: Peacock Theatre, Portugal St, London WC2A 2HT.
Show running from 22 November to 4 January.
Recommended by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor
Wintermas Season at Phantom Peak
The popular Phantom Peak attraction in south-east London has been transformed for Christmas, promising even more chaos, cheer, and conspiracy than ever before. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it's an immersive experience where "tourists" are invited to explore the town at their own pace by following a series of trails. You'll be tasked with helping the townsfolk by finding clues on noticeboards, watching videos, interacting with technology and speaking to characters to progress through each trail. There's food and drink aplenty throughout the four hour-long experience.
Children aged three and under visit for free with an accompanying paid adult, but this one sounds like it's more suitable for older children to visit during daytime slots.
Address: Surrey Quays Road, London, SE16 7PJ.
Open from 6 November to 18 January.
Recommended by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
London's largest Christmas festival is returning to Hyde Park - say HELLO! to Winter Wonderland. I would recommend visiting on a weekday if possible, as weekends can be packed to the brim. There's a wide variety of entertainment for all ages (over 150 rides and attractions to be exact!), so if you don't mind crowds, then it's worth a visit.
Just some of the child-friendly activities on offer include the circus, singalong shows, rollercoasters, fairground rides, the UK's largest open-air ice rink, meeting the Big Man himself at the grotto, and new for this year, the Luminarie Lane light installation. For adults, there are Alpine bars aplenty and plenty of food stands.
You must pre-book your ticket for entry online. One parenting hack: if you book off-peak, it's free to enter. There are also various packages you can pre-book.
Address: Hyde Park, London W2 2UH.
Open from 14 November to 1 January, but closed on some selected dates including Christmas Day.
Recommended by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor
Near London:
Windsor Great Park Illuminated
If you need your festive Christmas hit this year, I highly recommend taking the short journey out of London to Windsor, where Windsor Great Park is lit up each year with a dazzling light display along a walking trail.
Highlights include the Snowman Tunnel and Enchanted Forest, as well as a music festival where animals take to the stage. The lights and music are truly spectacular, and the woodland and lake are transformed into a glittering, festive wonderland. There are also some delicious food and drinks options available, making it a perfect evening out.
The event is dog-friendly, and this year there are special Low Sensory Sessions for any who might find the usual trail overwhelming. The walk isn't long, so it's suitable for all ages and there are plenty of rest stops along the way where little ones can recharge with food and drink. It runs until 3 January 2026, so there's plenty of time to get a ticket.
Address: The correct postcode is TW20 0UJ, however if you are arriving by car, follow the yellow Windsor Great Park Illuminated road signs as you start to see them.
Open from 14 November to 3 January.
Recommended by Millie Jackson, Podcast Producer
Ice skating at Beaverbrook
Ice skating at Christmas - is there truly anything more festive? From 20 November, Beaverbrook's annual winter ice rink is back with a bang, and it's even more glorious than before. Release your inner Torvill and Dean and dance (or stylishly 'tumble') across an impressive rink, all with the picturesque view of the stunning Surrey hotel in your wake. Alongside the fabulous activities is a fully equipped refreshments cabin, serving freshly-made waffle sticks, hot chocolate, and mulled wine.
This wonderful Yule Tide treat is open for Beaverbrook hotel guests to enjoy at their leisure, and non-residents can come for a day visit with the hotel's signature 'Skate & Dine' package. This includes a 45-minute skate, a festive rink-side treat, and a seasonal set menu in one of Beaverbrook’s restaurants - Mrs. Beeton’s, which specialises in comforting British classics, The Garden House, which serves Anglo-Italian dishes, The Dining Room, which is known for Japanese cuisine, and, of course, The Pizzeria, where wood-fired pizzas are their specialty.
Skate & Dine package: From £45 per adult/£35 per child, including a 45-minute skate, festive rink-side treat, and set menu in one of Beaverbrook’s restaurants.
Open from 20 November to 1 February.
Address: Beaverbrook, Reigate Rd, Leatherhead KT22 8QX.
Recommended by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor