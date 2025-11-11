8 magical Christmas children's events in London and nearby

It goes without saying that you rediscover Christmas magic when you have children, and watching something as enchanting as The Snowman with your kids, live on stage, makes the whole family feel completely warm inside. If your child has never been to the theatre before, and you want to give them a taste of the big stage on a smaller scale, you need to check out the stage adaptation of the iconic book by Raymond Briggs, which is showing at the Peacock Theatre in central London.

The beloved show tells the story of the snowman that came to life over Christmas, travelling to the North Pole. Directed by Dianne Jackson, it features music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including the song Walking in the Air, which is played by a live orchestra. I grew up on the 1982 film, and so will many parents, so it's a true treat for all ages.

The beautiful snowy set will captivate little ones, and the costumes are incredibly constructed. Watch the Snowman realistically 'fly' and listen to the heartwarming accompanying music. A winter wonderland that has all the festive feels. It's just under two hours long, which includes a 20-minute interval.

Address: Peacock Theatre, Portugal St, London WC2A 2HT.

Show running from 22 November to 4 January.

To book The Snowman, click here.

Recommended by Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor