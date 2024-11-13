I'm a busy mum of two and these are the best Santa's grottos in the UK for Christmas

As a mum of two young children, Christmas is big news in my house! I have so much to think about from nativity plays to wrapping paper and the toys I think they will love. At the top of my list, however, is always booking a Santa visit, complete with a magical grotto.

While there are some seriously unimpressive grottos that you shouldn't waste your money on, there are also some incredible displays of festiveness for all the family that you can't miss - from places to go in London to Essex, Cornwall, and beyond.

Check out my guide and get festive!

1/ 5 © Getty Santa Land at Winter Wonderland, London Get the Christmas celebrations underway at Winter Wonderland, which returned to London's Hyde Park on 21 November. Little ones will love a visit to Santa Land, which is filled with rides such as a 45m ice slide, and Santa's Toy Factory fun house where Santa and his elves are making toys ready for Christmas! You can't book a visit to Santa, but his grotto is open every day from 10 am to 10 pm and entry to the park now costs £5 - £7.50. For more information visit hydeparkwinterwonderland.com

2/ 5 © Getty Meet Father Christmas at the Eden Project, Cornwall Go behind-the-scenes at the camp Santa and his elves make their home in the countdown to Christmas, snooping at the elves' bunkbeds, seeing the letters from children and even reading a bedside story, before meeting Father Christmas and receiving a special gift. These fun 40 minute sessions will run on selected dates and times between 22–24 November, 29 November – 1 December, 5–8 December and 12–24 December and costs from £12 for a child with one adult. For more information visit edenproject.com

3/ 5 © Getty Santa's Grotto at Hamleys Toy Store What better place to write your Christmas list than in a toy store? Hamleys famous toy shop on Regent Street, London, offers children the chance to enjoy an interactive 60-minute experience with Santa, including festive games and activities, learning elf songs and dances plus meeting Father Christmas. For more information visit hamleys.com

4/ 5 © Getty Visit the Noir Kringle pop up In 2018, Charlotte Lewis set up Noir Kringle 'The Black Santa's Grotto Experience', a family-run event that gives children and parents the opportunity to visit a magical Christmas grotto where Father Christmas and all of his elves are Black. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Charlotte said: "The notion of a Black Santa figure has been around in the States since the 1940s, but when I had my daughter, I searched and searched but couldn't find anything like that in the UK. "I decided there and then that I wanted to set up a grotto for myself. There were lots of people, not just Black people, that wanted something different. It's been my passion project ever since." For more information visit www.noirkringle.co.uk