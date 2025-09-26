Christmas in London: where to find the best festive markets this year

Does anybody else feel like the end of the year is hurtling towards us at lightning speed? Next week is October, and while the spooky season is not one to be rushed, it won't be long before we're throwing our pumpkins in our compost heap and hurling the tree out from the loft. I know I'm not alone when I say that the build-up to Christmas can often be more magical than the big day itself, and one element of that is visiting the festive markets.

There's something so cosy about wrapping up in a scarf and a chic winter coat with a hot mulled wine in hand while wandering a market at a leisurely pace to marvel at the twinkly lights, soundtracked by Bing Crosby from giant speakers. And nowhere provides such a warming yet exciting atmosphere like our capital city. There are plenty of London Christmas markets to choose from year to year, with some holding long-standing traditions that will keep you warm with enough festive cheer to render the chilly air nothing but an afterthought. Click through the gallery to find out the best Christmas markets to visit in London this festive season.

© Shutterstock / albertolpzphoto Southbank Centre I might be biased since I spend plenty of time in this neck of the woods, but London's Southbank is a fantastic part of London at any time of year and one that really comes alive at Christmas time. Overlooking the Thames, which looks positively glittering thanks to the surrounding buildings' reflections and festive fairy lights, the market offers pop-up food stalls and retail areas where you can go hunting for a unique gift for your loved ones, all in Alpine-style cabins that'll make you feel like you're in a Christmas storybook. When it opens: The Southbank Centre Christmas market opens at the beginning of November and runs until Boxing Day, though some food stalls will remain well into the New Year.

© Getty Images Hyde Park Winter Wonderland Is it an obvious choice? Yes. Can it be overcrowded? Also yes. But there's a reason why it's so popular. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland isn't just a festive market, there's a theme park, food and drinks hub, Santa's Grotto, space for live shows and much more, making it an all-round Christmas extravaganza that everyone from your neighbour to David Beckham has been seen enjoying. Because it's more than a market, you have to book tickets rather than being able to stumble upon it on your stroll through London. But for what's included, it's worth it. When it opens: Hyde Park Winter Wonderland will open on Friday, 14 November and will be open until New Year's Day

© Shutterstock / Chris Dukes Kingston Christmas Market Although it's a little further out from central London, the lit-up riverside town looks so pretty at Christmas time that it makes it worth the trip. Like others, the river banks are lined with wooden cabins that look straight out of Lapland, where you can find magical trinkets, stocking fillers and plenty of hearty grub. There's also plenty of entertainment there. When it opens: Kingston Christmas market is open from 13 November until 28 December.

© Getty Images Leadenhall Market The old-fashioned architecture and traditional decorations give Leadenhall Market that old Hollywood Christmas film aesthetic that is not only comforting but stunningly beautiful. The shopping arcade is a place of wonder at this time of year, where simply being there and soaking up the atmosphere is enough to satisfy your festive needs. But there are also plenty of shops, pop-ups and craft places to visit where you can pick up some real treasures you won't get anywhere else. When it opens: 16 November until 7 December

© Shutterstock / IR Stone Leicester Square Like its neighbour, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, the Leicester Square Christmas market gets rather busy, but if you're okay with a bustling crowd and enjoy the buzzy atmosphere, this one's for you. In the heart of London, just around the corner from theatreland and where the biggest film stars gather for their red carpet premiers, this lit-up bonanza is the perfect place to venture before a show, either stage or screen, for a sweet treat or warming drink. There are also plenty of trinkets and crafts on display. When it opens: An exact date is yet to be confirmed, but the market will open at some time in November and run until after 25 December.

© Shutterstock / BBA Photography Covent Garden If you ask me, Covent Garden at Christmas is one of the most festive places you can be in the whole of London during the most wonderful time of the year. The trees, the wreaths and the stylish shops and boutiques all decorated beautifully make it a charming atmosphere, blending festive cheer with sophistication expertly. But the dazzling lights and decorations are just one thing; the food and gift stalls are what give it the true flavour. It's also one of the best places to shop. When it opens: November, exact date TBC

© Shutterstock / Elena Rostunova Old Spitalfields Another great place to shop 'til you drop while soaking up Christmassy vibes is Old Spitalfields Market. At the peak of the festive season, the entire place transforms into its upmarket grotto. This place is full of amazing foodie places and shops year-round, so you can imagine how much more magical it is at Christmas. When it opens: November, exact date TBC