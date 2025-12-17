I stayed at a boutique hotel in the heart of the Marrakech Medina

Arriving at Le Farnatchi hotel was a strange experience – how can a luxury boutique hotel possibly fit in the middle of the Marrakech Medina? However, in the heart of the walled historic quarter lies a gorgeous space to relax. Once you step over the threshold, the hustle and bustle of the Moroccan hotspot fades away, immersing you in calm.

Le Farnatchi looked so magical under the moonlight

Moroccan suites

I have to commend the impeccable service at the hotel – upon arrival, my friend and I were greeted with tea and a cool flannel for our foreheads – a refreshing treat as we arrived in the middle of the day at peak temperatures. Uniquely, there are only 10 suites at the property, each with its own style and Moroccan flavour. The interior has been crafted by local artisans.

My dream bath set-up

We were stunned by our designated suite. It featured exquisite hand-carved plasterwork, and the bedhead was made from an antique Moroccan door frame. While there were no views – as this riad was so intimate – it felt like our mini oasis. I was especially excited to discover a suken bath (arguably one of my favourite self-care activities), surrounded by a collection of luxury bath oils.

Crystal-clear pool

The pool is the main attraction of this unique hotel. I think the pictures alone are enough to sum up how absolutely incredible it looked, and it reminded me of watching an Instagram reel of "where you should visit next" come to life.

Postcards from Marrakech...

The other rooms at the boutique property, including the Marococo Bar, were all equally spectacular. The architecture was breathtaking, and you could tell the level of effort local artisans had put into each detail.

Traditional treatments

We had time to sit and relax in the spa post-massage

It was so easy to make the trip to the La Farnatchi Spa as it was located within the hotel; there was no need to venture back out into the Medina. We booked in for the Hammam experience, and my friend and I were excited to try this as we'd heard so many locals say they have this traditional treatment once a week.

The point of a Hammam, if you are not familiar, is a ritual of wellbeing – it's not as physically intense as a massage. Instead, the aim is to release tension, exfoliate the skin and calm the mind, which is certainly what it did.

By the end of the treatment, our skin felt so glowy and moisturised – even my friend commented that she didn’t need any make-up that evening as our skin felt so well cared for.

Le Trou Au Mur restaurant

Glowing after our spa treatment

After a pre-dinner bath (I now dream of every bath feeling this luxurious) and catching up in the cosiness of the riad, it was time for dinner. Actually, a lie – first, we made the most of some photo opportunities in front of the pool by candlelight.

The hotel's restaurant, Le Trou Au Mur, had come highly recommended by friends, so we were excited to sample the menu. For starters, we had steamed dim sum with chicken and vegetables – nothing too heavy before the main meal. The mac n’ cheese was 10/10 thanks to a truffle oil infusion, giving it an added layer of richness. For pudding (of course, I found room), I opted for some vanilla ice cream, which was delicious.

After dinner, we went for a midnight swim in the pool. This was such a pinch-me moment as we felt like we were the only ones staying in the intimate riad. As the hotel's lovely manager described to us, the vibe is like staying at a "rich friend’s house"; you are instantly made to feel at home without the formality of staying in a busy hotel.

Final moments

We had the most perfect, girly stay

Sad that it was our last day in Marrakech, we wanted to make breakfast as special as we could – and we were told we could order breakfast anywhere in the riad. We opted for the rooftop, and our beautiful breakfast platter was the perfect send-off, complete with a gourmet selection of fruit jams.

Then it was time for some pool chilling and catching the last rays of sunshine before heading back to dreary London. After an action-packed few days exploring the sights of Morocco, it was so relaxing to stay in the dreamy hotel for 24 hours and indulge in a spa treatment and dinner.

You can tell the hotel has a very exclusive clientele, as it feels very private. For anyone going on a honeymoon or seeking a retreat away from the chaos, this is the ideal spot for some rest and relaxation.

To book your stay at Le Farnatchi, visit booking.com