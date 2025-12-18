I visited the tiny Scottish village that smells like butter 24/7

Nestled high in the north of the country, the Scottish Highlands transform into a magical winter wonderland the minute the temperature begins to drop. Deliciously chilly and most likely covered in a blanket of white snow, the region offers a slice of festive cheer on the UK's doorstep.

Providing the perfect dramatic backdrop for a cosy Christmas, you'll be spoiled for choice with its impressive roster of natural landscapes to explore, including the peaks of Ben Nevis, the mystical waters of Loch Ness, the trails of Cairngorms National Park and the valley of Glencoe.

Aside from a chance to unplug and bathe in nature's glory, heading north also offers visitors the perfect opportunity to shop for authentic heritage gifts such as cashmere from the iconic Johnstons of Elgin and handmade crafts from boutiques in Inverness.

Not forgetting Scotland's legendary whisky distillery trails and tours, and their buttery export, Walker's Shortbread - there really is something for everyone in the Highlands. Need more convincing? HELLO! has put together the ultimate guide to an idyllic Scottish Christmas…

Explore Inverness' gateway city

© Getty Images Greig street bridge over the river Ness in Inverness

If you are planning on visiting the Highlands, it is more than likely that you will have to pass through Inverness, the gateway to the region. Whether you fly or travel by train, to get to higher ground, you will need to stop off in the city to connect to different forms of transport for your onward journey.

Featuring a small airport and train station, the city is so much more than just a transport centre though, with artisanal cafes, snug restaurants and a plethora of shops to explore.

During a recent trip to the Highlands, I landed at the airport here and spent some time wandering the cosy streets and nipping into spots like Milk Bar in the Victorian Market and browsing local boutiques down Castle Street.

While I was too early to visit them, during the festive season, Inverness comes alive with Christmas markets around Eden Court and the Cathedral and magical trails around the Inverness Botanic Gardens.

Shop for cashmere in Elgin

As you travel into the region, the adorable historic town of Elgin sits waiting to be discovered. Formerly in the royal burgh of Moray and a significant cathedral city, the town is the commercial hub for the region and has some pretty famous fans.

The mill of Johnstons of Elgin is the UK's largest producer of luxury cashmere and fine woollens, and is the only vertical mill in Scotland. Supplying multiple fashion houses across the globe, their list of customers includes Chanel.

Visit the luxury shop in Elgin itself and pick up some last-minute authentic Scottish clothing and accessories to gift loved ones, or better yet, yourself, this Christmas and take a guided tour of the actual mill where the magic happens.

For the ultimate base in Speyside, check into the Craigellachie Hotel. It’s famous for its 'Quaich' whisky bar, which houses over 900 bottles, and it sits right on the banks of the River Spey - perfect for a post-shortbread walk."

Smell the shortbread cooking at Aberlour House

© Getty Images Walker's Shortbread is most famous for its decadent shortbread fingers

While not technically open to the public, anyone can wander around the grounds of the stunning Aberlour House, which doubles as the Walker's Shortbread headquarters. As soon as you step onto the long, winding drive, the smell of hot buttery goodness fills your nostrils.

The company's factories stand guard at the bottom of the hill and churn out thousands of fingers and other designs that are exported around the world. The house that was once home to the preparatory school for Gordonstoun School is now a collection of offices and a reception that gladly welcomes passersby curious about the history of the Scottish staple.

Take a walk through the stunning nature that surrounds the historic building and head inside the house to have a quick nosey and chat to friendly staff. Once you're finished, amble along to Aberlour and breathe in the mesmerising atmosphere of the quaint village that looks like it hopped straight off the page of a Hans Christian Anderson fairytale.

Complete the trip to the heart of Speyside by stopping at the first-ever Walker's Shortbread shop and sampling some of their goodies in the place where it all began back in 1898.

During my trip to the Highlands, I was treated to a tour of the village, which I would highly recommend adding to your sightseeing list, as it really is the epitome of a picture-perfect Christmas village.

Oban winter festival

© Universal Images Group via Getty Oban hosts a winter festival for all ages every Christmas

Carrying on with the Christmas spirit, the next place you should consider visiting is Oban in the Argyll and Bute region on Scotland's west coast.

Boasting one of the biggest winter festivals in the Highlands, if you are travelling with a family, this is the perfect place to bask in holiday festivities, glittering lights and fantastically cheerful music.

Founded by a group of locals in 2011, the festival has expanded year on year to include Victorian stalls, an ice rink, comedy shows, music, cocktails, ceilidhs and even a reindeer parade.

The coastal town is compact and easy to walk around, meaning you can ditch the car and explore the winter wonderland on foot.

Sample Scotland's famous tipple

© Tribune News Service via Getty I Speyside is home to many whisky distilleries in Scotland

No trip to the Highlands is complete without at least one trip to a distillery for a taste of the local whisky. Teeming with choice, the region is a haven of winter-warming drinks and a fabulous setting to sample them in.

Set against rolling hills, most of the whisky trail is concentrated in the north of the country, with almost 50 distilleries calling the rough terrain home. While travelling through the countryside, stop at Glenfiddich for a tour and a sip of Scotch or toast your visit to Oban with a taste from Oban Distillery.

The Highland / Speyside region is the ideal place for whisky-lovers and curious travellers alike, as there is an abundance of tours and a variety of Scotch to try out around every corner.