Inside the hotel group beloved by A-listers like Cate Blanchett

There's a reason the Hyatt name is a permanent fixture in the itineraries of the world’s most discerning travelers. From Cate Blanchett and Priyanka Chopra to Gigi Hadid and Elton John, the group's properties have long served as the gold standard for celebrity stays. While the elite often tuck themselves away in the quiet, ultra-luxurious confines of a Park Hyatt villa, that same commitment to effortless cool and "unfussy" luxury flows through every property in the portfolio.

If you live in Sydney long enough, it's easy to forget just how dazzling Darling Harbour can be, especially when you’re viewing it from several storeys up, cocktail in hand, as the sun dips behind the city skyline. That's exactly the perspective I had during a recent girls' staycation at Hyatt Regency Sydney, a hotel that manages to tick an impressive number of boxes whether you’re visiting from out of town, wrangling kids over the holidays, or simply craving a night away without leaving the city.

My companion and I checked into a Harbour View Twin Room, and the first thing that struck me was the sense of space. A suite-style room, floor-to-ceiling windows, a large balcony, spacious bathroom with standalone bathtub and double sinks, and those endlessly watchable harbour views make it feel calm and grown-up, even though you're right in the thick of the action. It’s the kind of hotel that works just as well for families as it does for friends escaping real life for 24 blissful hours.

Our first stop after settling in was the Club Lounge, which proved to be one of the quiet highlights of the stay. It’s an ideal spot for pre-dinner nibbles, a glass of wine and uninterrupted sweeping harbour views. For a girls' staycation, it’s a real asset – relaxed, elegant and not too crowded.

Dinner was at Sailmaker Restaurant, where we kept things simple and classic – steak and sides done properly, with attentive service and a relaxed but polished atmosphere. While I didn’t personally experience the hotel’s extensive Christmas feasting, it’s worth noting that Sailmaker really comes into its own over the festive season. From Christmas Eve seafood buffets piled high with Australian and New Zealand crab, mussels and octopus, to a full-scale Christmas Day lunch complete with beer and wine package, dessert spreads and even a visit from Santa, it’s designed for those who want to celebrate without lifting a finger. There’s also a Christmas Day breakfast and a Christmas night buffet, making it a genuine all-day destination for holiday entertaining.

After dinner, we wandered through Darling Harbour – one of the underrated pleasures of staying here is how close everything is – before heading up to Zephyr Sky Bar for sunset drinks. Over summer, Zephyr has transformed into a Mezcaleria in the sky thanks to a collaboration with Don Julio Rosado, and it's as fun as it sounds. Think pink-tinged cocktails, playful flavours and a menu that feels perfectly pitched for long, warm nights. I opted for a gin cocktail as the sky turned pastel over the harbour, but the bespoke mezcal-forward drinks and Mexican-inspired bites (ceviche, tacos, empanadas) make it an easy place to linger.

The next morning, a visit to the gym confirmed that Hyatt Regency Sydney doesn't treat wellness as an afterthought. It’s stylish, well-equipped and flooded with natural light, with those same city-harbour views making even cardio feel slightly indulgent. There’s also an on-site spa if you’re keen for a little extra pampering.

The buffet breakfast is where the Hyatt Regency really shines, however. Choose from the freshest fruit, delicious fresh-baked goods, made-to-order hot breakfasts, cold meats and cheeses, smoothies and cereal – and my favourite – an entire fridge of microherbs, still growing in punnets.

It’s worth noting that the hotel doesn’t have a pool – something that might matter to some travellers – but for families in particular, the location more than compensates. You're steps from Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Madame Tussauds, the excellent Darling Harbour playground and Tumbalong Park. And if a swim is non-negotiable, Barangaroo’s harbour baths are an easy walk away.

Over the school holidays (22 December to 2 February), Hyatt Regency Sydney leans hard into its family-friendly credentials with a Kids Concierge service, offering tailored activity recommendations, kid-friendly dining options and a curated map of local attractions. Thoughtful touches like complimentary cookies and lollies in the lobby, cosy kids’ robes on request, and generous dining perks (free buffet breakfast for under-fives and half-price for kids aged six to 12) make it genuinely easier for parents to relax.

There’s also plenty happening for adults after dark, with Jackalberry Bar & Restaurant hosting Tia Maria Late Nights through to January – an intimate, lounge-style affair with coffee cocktails, live music and the perfect excuse to stay out later than planned.

In the end, what makes Hyatt Regency Sydney work so well is its flexibility. It’s a hotel that understands modern travel isn’t one-size-fits-all. Whether you’re planning a full-scale Christmas celebration, entertaining visiting relatives, keeping kids busy over the holidays, or sneaking away with a friend for a city staycation, it offers a version of Sydney that feels festive, effortless and quietly indulgent – exactly what the season calls for.