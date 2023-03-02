Why Marbella's Puente Romano Beach Resort is a hit with models and the world's biggest sports stars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Maybe it’s the sunshine or the mega yachts? Perhaps it's the never-ending list of restaurants? But there's something so magical about Marbella and Puente Romano in particular.

With a privileged beachfront location and views of the Mediterranean Sea, this is a real jewel of Marbella's Golden Mile. With a 45-minute drive from Malaga airport, it's no wonder Puente Romano Beach Resort draws the most affluent stars, from actress Eva Longoria to footballer Harry McGuire and even singer Diana Ross.

The rooms at Puente Romano

Relax in a suite with a king-size bed or two twins

The resort is a tucked-away Andalusian town of its own. This beachfront village has endless bright and contemporary spacious villas dotted around, amongst the award-winning sub-tropical botanical gardens. With trickling water and wooden bridges connecting the whitewashed buildings and three outdoor pools, the resort is simply spectacular.

Each Junior Suite has a king-size bed or two twins and is decorated in classic Mediterranean style. They have private terraces overlooking the hotel's gardens or the sea. Each room has a marble or Andalusian tiled ensuite bathroom with a double sink and many toiletries; most have a separate bath and shower, and some have a combined bath and shower. For families, this suite can interconnect with a Garden Suite or a Grand Junior.

If you’re travelling with family or friends, look into the interconnecting family rooms that give you two bedrooms and ensuites. If you need more room, there are three villas available varying hugely in style and setup.

The Puente Romano Tennis Club

With 10 tennis courts, we can see why the resort is a hit with the likes of Novak Djokovic

From Novak Djokovic to John McEnroe, the Puente Romano Tennis Club has hosted some of the best sports stars at international tournaments and even world-renowned musicians in open-air concerts. Today, the club features 10 tennis courts and professional coaching – whether you’re already a pro or picking up a racket for the first time, there is something for everyone.

Where to eat at Puente Romano?

Twelve restaurants mean no gastronomical stone is left unturned! There is something to suit all appetites, from French, Spanish, Thai and Japanese.

If you don't fancy breakfast in bed, then The Sea Grill restaurant is the perfect alternative. With an incredible buffet and a view of the beach, you can take in that breathtaking Med view whilst you dine.

Guests are spoilt for choice with 12 restaurants on offer

La Plaza bar, in the heart of the resort, offers a mix of cuisines and live music, perfect for kicking back with a cocktail. Outsiders and celebrities often swing by for a meal – whether that's stunning sashimi at NOBU or imaginative vegetarian tapas over a DJ set at Petit Sea Grill by the beach.

Mediterranean-focused El Chiringuito is also a much-loved seafront hangout, with poolside Rachel's and tennis club Lagom offering more informal locations - and they are the perfect Instagram spots.

Nightlife for all ages

At night, Puente Romano transforms into a busy and bustling nightlife. With live music and Ferraris lined up outside the Plaza, you'll be living the life of luxury. Get dressed up and head down to one of the four bars, with New York loft-inspired club La Suite offering sets from world-renowned DJs.

Try vegetarian tapas at Sea Grill (pictured) or head to the Golden Mile

But for those wanting to explore Marbella away from the resort, head to the stylish Golden Mile and see why the rich and famous flock to these shores. There are family-friendly bars and restaurants where kids are welcome and parents can relax.

Six Senses Spa at Puente Romano

After a day in the sun, a trip to Six Senses Spa is a must. The spa offers a wide selection of massages, facials and body treatments, using local herbs and olive oil. Yoga, fitness and Pilates programmes are also available to help enhance your sense of calm.

A fully-equipped gym offers the latest generation TechnoGym equipment, or try water sports on the beach. Tee off at the Marbella Club Golf course whilst enjoying spectacular views of Gibraltar, the African Coastline, the Mediterranean and the surrounding mountains.

Kids are also catered to here, with the Kids' Club offering a great range of activities such as games, painting, crafting, summer cinema evenings, cooking lessons and a tennis programme.

Enjoy time alone with healing beachside morning yoga, leaving you feeling calmer, stronger and more connected. Or join one of the complimentary guest wellness experiences including Pilates and sunrise yoga on the beach.

What experiences does Puente Romano offer?

Sailing and more water sports are available

A wide list of activities are available every day at the resort. Simply ask the team or check the Daily Flash delivered to your room every day to plan your day of fun. Offering a range of experiences, from exciting water sports to horse treks and even dance classes!

Sail around the Mediterranean in privacy on Puente Romano's sailing boats. Offering an authentic sailing experience on board the resort’s 65-foot yacht, it is a chance to get lost in the charming, picturesque Old Town.

Younger guests will also be spellbound at La Casita Club, with an enchanting calendar of exciting activities across the resort. From pool parties to beach water battles, youngsters will have an epic time! So with the kids entertained, you can enjoy vibrant dining, wellness, and varied adults-only experiences!

To book visit: www.puenteromano.com

