7 Festive things to do in London in December 2025 – including a celebrity carol concert

London is truly magical at Christmas, and there is a wealth of new offerings that the city has ready to discover this December. Though it doesn't get more quintessentially festive than a walk through Covent Garden to see the tree or a peruse through the Christmas stalls at Trafalgar Square, if you're looking for brand new food and drink menus at some of London's most standout restaurants and bars for the coming month, look no further.

We, too, are lovers of London (all year round, but particularly at Christmas). So we've sent members of the HELLO! team out to test all the new festive treats the capital has unlocked for the season, including a star-studded carol concert for an important cause and the newest take on the ultimate British classic – afternoon tea.

Keep scrolling for our reviews of only the best things to do in London in December 2025…

What to do

Attend a star-studded charity carol concert

There's nothing more festive than a beautiful carol concert – and there doesn't get one more star-studded than Christmas with the Stars. Set to take place on 10 December from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, the concert will raise funds for Imagine This, the charity co-founded by acclaimed actors Sarah Parish MBE and Jim Murray MBE in 2014 in memory of their daughter, Ella-Jayne, who passed away at just eight months old.

© Christmas with the Stars Attend a charity carol concert with a host of famous faces

The charity is dedicated to supporting the mental well-being of seriously ill children and their families across the UK. The special event will be attended by an array of stars, including David Tennant, Hugh Bonneville, Dame Imelda Staunton, Richard E. Grant, Donna Ashworth and Amanda Holden, with performances from the Sylvia Young Children’s Choir, Northants Sings Out, and ballerina Tara-Brigitte Bhavnani.

You won't want to miss it.

Book here

Preview by Katie Daly, Lifestyle Writer

Where to eat and drink

A blooming British afternoon tea

The Royal Lancaster London, one of London's leading luxury hotels, has created a festive afternoon tea experience that encourages adults and children alike to explore and enjoy their festive offering, bringing friends and family together to make lasting memories and enjoy this magical season together.

© Royal Lancaster The desserts were so festive - and delicious

Their Blooming British Festive Afternoon Tea, created in partnership with the Natural History Museum, has elevated the concept of afternoon tea with its luxurious seasonal twist, taking inspiration from British flora and fauna to create an indulgent feast for the senses.

I brought my seven-year-old fellow foodie along to start the holiday season with some quality time together, enjoying his first "proper" afternoon tea.

Strolling past Hyde Park and into the beautifully decorated reception area, complete with trees, sparkling reindeer, penguins and even a post box to Santa, instantly transported us away from the busy London streets and into a magical winter wonderland.

Once we had finished examining and exclaiming over the decorations, we made our way to the café area. The Festive afternoon tea was a treat from beginning to end. Every little thoughtful detail served to enhance our experience: the miniature crackers at each place setting, the beautifully illustrated china following the theme of British flora and fauna and the warm and attentive service from the waiting team.

© Royal Lancaster The afternoon tea was a gorgeous start to the festive season

The finger sandwiches were melt-in-the-mouth delicious. with the adult menu offering fillings ranging from smoked salmon and avocado, traditional turkey and cranberry, roasted beef sirloin with truffle mayonnaise and free range egg flavoured with dill and capers. These are offered with an optional glass of bubbles and, of course, the perfect pot of tea from their extensive tea menu.

The children’s menu features chicken mayonnaise, cucumber and cream cheese and egg filled finger sandwiches, conveniently cut up for little fingers.

Freshly baked scones, both plain and cranberry, fragrant and still warm from the oven, were brought over, wrapped in their own little towels, and the jam and clotted cream were so tasty, we could (and did) happily eat them on their own after smothering our scones with the delicious fillings.

The exquisitely decorated desserts were almost too pretty to eat but impossible to resist. My little one tried a bite of every dessert on the adult menu as well as polishing off the child menu offerings. We tucked into a glittery Christmas bauble peppermint mousse that melted in the mouth, fluffy pear mousse shaped like a beehive, chestnut and chocolate pavlova and

a special Yuletide gingerbread that had all the flavours of a comforting and decadent winter treat. The children's menu desserts were just as impressive with a ladybird mousse, chocolate seedball and vanilla cheesecake.

At the end of the tea, diners are presented with a little box of seeds to take away to plant. A lovely memento of the occasion and very fitting to the theme.

My little partner in crime has now discovered his new favourite thing to do in London but I fear we will find it difficult to top such a magical afternoon tea experience.

Book here

Reviewed by Laura Bissessar

Enjoy elevated Chinese cuisine in Soho

Over the years, Tattu has become one of Soho's go-to spots for elevated modern Chinese, and their Christmas special takes things even further this season. The cherry blossom canopy, usually pink, glows in a soft wintery blue that sets a magical mood the moment you walk in.

We started with the XO Scallop Skewers: plump scallops wrapped in pancetta with chilli and pork floss. They were melt-in-your-mouth perfect. The Crispy Pork Belly was up next, beautifully crunchy on the outside and tender inside. Delicious.

For mains, the Salt Grilled Japanese Black Wagyu arrived sizzling on a Himalayan salt block with enoki mushrooms. It was buttery, succulent and delicately rich. The Wasabi Lobster, a new festive dish, came baked under a wasabi gratin with citrus. Indulgent yet elegant. We shared Duck Fried Rice, along with Spicy Egg Noodles with pak choi. Both were full of flavour and ideal for sharing.

After dinner, we headed out to the terrace, now draped with tinsel trees, fairy lights and heaters. Cosy, dimly lit and the perfect Christmas hideaway above Tottenham Court Road. If you want somewhere with serious style and genuinely impressive food, Tattu’s Christmas specials are absolutely worth it.

Book here

Reviewed by Seni Crofts

Enjoy cocktails by Battersea Power Station

Set within the art’otel at Battersea Power Station, Joia offers refined Iberian cooking in a stylish, softly lit setting. The room glows under floating candlelight (literally hanging from the ceiling, a little Harry Potter-esque!). And we picked the best weekend of the year to try out their dinner with a view - from our table, looking away from the Power Station’s iconic chimney, we were treated to the most spectacular fireworks display at Battersea Park.

© Rebecca Hope The views at Joia were amazing - and the food was even better

The fireworks were the piece de resistance, but the food had already blown our minds. We started with seared tuna and octopus, both bursting with flavour: the tuna perfectly pink, the octopus, so tender and tasty. We opted to share a main course of lamb shank with a side of patatas bravas and green beans – it was an elegant and flavourful meal, the meat literally melting off the bone (our waiter had already taken it off the leg, so literally only had to spoon it into our mouths.

For dessert, we shared a chocolate mousse and a crema catalana – big portions by the way – one is enough to share. But as we watched the fireworks, we easily polished both off!

Joia is a delight – refined and elegant, a place for a celebration, with attentive service and an unhurried pace. With confident cooking, a sense of occasion and standout views, it’s a restaurant that makes an impression without breaking the bank.

Book here

Reviewed by Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Chief Content Officer

Taste Japanese food with a story

Walking into ASA Japanese Restaurant felt like stepping into a little world where every dish had its own story. We started with the uni and caviar gunkan — creamy, sweet sea urchin with tiny pops of briny caviar. It was rich and luxurious, a perfect way to kick things off.

© ASA Try Japanese food with a twist

The chawanmushi was next, silky and warm, almost like comfort food in a delicate form. Hidden inside were little treasures of seafood that melted in my mouth. Then came the hand rolls: the akami temaki was clean and simple —fresh tuna and crisp nori — but the toto taku temaki stole the show for me, with buttery toro and crunchy, slightly sweet pickled daikon.

The saba bozushi had a bold tang that woke up my taste buds, while the shiromi hobayaki, grilled on a magnolia leaf, was delicate, smoky, and aromatic. The lobster isobeage was tender and lightly battered, and the carabinaos temaki showcased sweet, deep-red prawns that practically melted in my mouth.

Akamidzuke nigiri was rich and velvety, scallop nigiri naturally sweet and soft, and Chrisahizushi surprised me with its understated elegance — subtle white fish atop perfectly seasoned rice. The akadashi miso soup warmed me up, and the final touch, rice ice cream with sakura ebi, was playful and fun—creamy, nutty, with tiny crispy shrimp adding a surprise crunch. A dessert that combines savoury and sweet was a delicious surprise.

Every bite felt deliberate, balanced, and creative. By the end, I left full, happy, and impressed — this wasn't just a meal; it was an experience.

Every bite at ASA Japanese Restaurant felt deliberate — balancing boldness with subtlety, tradition with creativity. By the end, I left inspired, reminded that sushi is as much art as it is cuisine.

Book here

Reviewed by Tracy Fleming

The Belgravia pub dinner that feels like a real treat

I finally made it to the Prince Arthur pub in Belgravia after hearing that locals were treating it as both their favourite drinking spot and their best dinner of the week. It delivered immediately. From the street it looks like a handsome neighbourhood pub, but walk through the bar, past the gleaming seafood counter, and the mood subtly shifts into a polished, intimate dining room with soft lighting and a calm buzz. It feels elevated without being formal, and that’s a big reason to go: you get restaurant-level cooking without losing the warmth of a local.

Caviar service done right. Prince Arthur knows how to elevate pub snacks.

I started with the Devilled Egg, simple, perfectly seasoned, and finished quickly. The Txangurro Crab with Turbot Dripping Potatoes followed and was easily the highlight: sweet crab balanced by crisp, savoury potatoes that worked exactly as they should. The 5g Siberian Baerii caviar was clean, well-chilled and served with precision. But the British ex-dairy Txuleta beef for two is what makes Prince Arthur stand out: deep, developed flavour, smoky edges and soft texture.

I ordered a margarita and would return just for that. The Basque cheesecake was glossy on the outside, creamy at the centre, and worth saving room for.

Why go? Because it feels like a rare mix: proper technique from a serious chef, but in a setting that still feels social, relaxed, and genuinely enjoyable. It works for birthdays, date nights, or simply when you want a meal that feels like a treat from start to finish.

Book here

Reviewed by Rafael Rubio, Global Director of Audience Development

Festive celebrations on the Strand

Located in the heart of London, on the buzzing Strand, Daly's Wine Bar and Beer Hall is a great place to head to for a night out. Surrounded by the capital's Christmas lights and a few doors down from the iconic Somerset House, this is a great place to visit if you’re after festive drinks and also great food.

Enjoy delicious food and drinks in Daly's Wine Bar and Beer Hall

With a wine bar on the first floor and a beer hall on the lower ground floor, there are plenty of options to soak up the atmosphere. The staff were particularly fantastic, making you feel right at home with their friendly service. I had the chicken and leek pie, which was absolutely delicious. Other great options include the roasted hake or Oxfordshire sirloin steak. There is also a fantastic winter cocktail menu too, with options such as the cherry bakewell martini and classics such as the maple old fashioned.

This is a really versatile venue which is perfect for any occasion: after-work drinks, watching live sport, or having a sit-down with family or friends for a really great lunch or dinner.

Book here

Reviewed by Katy Huke, Audience Growth Manager