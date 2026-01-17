I discovered the UK's best hidden gem – and it's only four hours away from Edinburgh

Scotland is not a place that I have done too much exploring off I've heard friends and family wax lyrical about Edinburgh or the Highlands and Islands, and bar a solo trip to Dumfries last year, I haven't really experienced the pull of Scotland.

However, after spending a long weekend in Nairn, up in the north east of the country, I have utterly fallen in love with this little corner of the world. I might just be 29, but Nairn has already shot up to the top of my list of places that I would happily retire to.

The scene of my Scottish adventure this time was the Golf View Hotel and Spa, which has one of the best views of the North Sea in the country.

Just from my window, I could see the scenic waters and despite it being late autumn, they looked inviting enough to try and dip a toe in. (Reader: I did not in fact dip a toe in). And every morning, as the sun rose, it coated the surrounding scenery in the most gorgeous of colours. This was easily the sort of place you could imagine a writer isolating themselves in to write their breakout novel, or in a film, where someone retires to for stormy brooding.

Location

The Golf View Hotel and Spa is just a 21-minute walk from the local station, which is served by major stations like Aberdeen and Inverness. But when I headed up, my friend and I decided to take in all of the beauty that Scotland has to offer and drive up from Edinburgh, and I could not recommend this enough. I took enough photos on that trip to push my phone's memory to breaking point as almost every single turn was filled with a gorgeous vista that I wanted to immortalise.

It is a lengthy drive, nearly totalling four hours, so if you're not the most comfortable behind the wheel, feel free to take the train.

Whether it was on the drive down, or just relaxing, the Golf View Hotel and Spa's views were gorgeous

As for the hotel itself, its location is perfect, with the gardens opening up out onto the nearby beach. It took us less than five minutes to make the journey from the room down to the beach! And even if I didn't fancy making my way down there, the sea-facing room that I was in offered the perfect views of the Moray Firth and the Black Isle. You could easily sit in the window seat all day, just watching the world go on around you.

And while the weather wasn't optimal for swimming, the sea water did look inviting. The Golf View Hotel and Spa is also perfectly positioned for sunsets, with the two nights that I stayed there showering us with the best views I've ever experienced when staying at a hotel.

Relaxing

While you could easily hole yourself up in the room, and I was tempted, there was so much on offer at the Golf View Hotel and Spa, that it would've been the biggest disservice to not experience it. The restaurant, which we will get to later, offers great views of the surrounding gardens, and nestled right next to it is a drawing room that wouldn't have felt out of a place in an Agatha Christie-style manor house.

After enjoying dinner, my friend and I retired to this room in order to read next to the roaring fire. While we brought our own books, if you find yourself short, the well-stocked library has plenty of classics inside. An even more private function room is found at the other end, although this is something that needs to be booked.

The Coast spa boasted gorgeous architecture and relaxing spaces

But one of the biggest highlights of my stay here was its Coast Spa. One of its largest relaxation areas are its thermal areas, and although I was sadly unable to test these during my stay, there was still plenty to enjoy, including a full sauna and steam room. A large swimming pool was perfect for lengths, while a nearby thermal hot tub could be activated to provide relaxing jets of bubbles, perfect for unwinding muscles. Plus, with its stylised architecture, it feels more like you've headed to ancient Rome as opposed to northern Scotland!

However, the part of the spa that I ended up enjoying the most was its outdoor hot tub. Able to control whether your section had bubbles with a flick of the switch, it was the most relaxed I've felt in a while. Although I was a little apprehensive of temperatures outside, once you get inside the hot tub, all of these worries just bubble away.

Dining

Although the town of Nairn offers several eateries, I was blown away by what was on offer during my visit to the Golf View Hotel and Spa. One of its highlights was its 'afternoon cheese', a clever twist on the traditional afternoon tea, featuring delicacies that all have a cheesy element to them. Instead of a plain or fruit scone, guests are served cheese one, alongside other desserts like cheesecake, which finishes off with a cheese board. Living in London, I have enjoyed many afternoon teas over the years, but I have to say, this cheesy twist is one of my favourite variations on the classic.

© Matthew Moore The 'afternoon cheese' with a brilliant twist on an afternoon tea

The onsite Hickory restaurant carries an ever-changing seasonal menu, and it really hit the spot when I visited. Lovely slices of lamb accompanied vegetables, following a zesty salmon starter was the perfect early evening treat. The sticky toffee pudding that followed was light and sweet, and even though I find the dessert a little too on the sweet side, this was the perfect way to end the meal.

As for breakfast options, you can never go wrong with smoked salmon and eggs, especially when it's fresh Scottish salmon. This meal immediately got me into the mood for a spa day and I was blown away by the egg presentation, never have I seen scrambled eggs piled up like a tower, and now I don't want them to be presented in any other way.

The Hickory's views of the surrounding countryside were unparalleled

The positioning of the restaurant is spot-on, giving diners unrivalled views across the sea, and allowing beautiful views for sunrises and sunsets.

Final thoughts

As someone who hasn't travelled north of the border too often, I wasn't sure what to expect in this hidden away corner of Scotland. But the Golf View Hotel and Spa is one of my favourite places I've travelled. If ever I was in the north of Scotland, I would happily stay again, and my friend is already trying to plan a second outing up there!

