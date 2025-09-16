Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck finally meets Ben Affleck

After years of speculation around her relation to the actor, the reality television personality, Jen Affleck finally met her "relative" Ben Affleck. The 26-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star appeared in a Dunkin' commercial along with the Oscar winner. In the minute long ad, Jen calls herself the "Value Affleck" and jokes that Ben is too expensive. She roasts him, saying: "Can you believe Ben's only 53? And it's not like a young 53. It's like a weathered 53." Ben, who was in the drive thru during the ad, responded: "[I'm] a totally average 53."

This meeting comes after Jen falsely claimed she was related to Ben through her husband, Zac Affleck, during the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The story Jen told sparked a lot of drama on the show, with other cast members saying it made her untrustworthy. While fans desperately wanted to believe Jen is related to the über famous Ben, unfortunately, the rumors aren't true.

"I brought it up once and [the] press ran with it," Jen confessed to PEOPLE in May. She continued: "And I feel like that's all I've ever talked about since then. But at this point, I'm like, 'Hey, if I meet Ben and [Jennifer Lopez] on the way, then great.'" Jen and Zac even dressed as the famous former couple for Halloween in 2024.

Jen said that the confusion over their relationship started with her husband. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Jen told host Amanda Hirsch: "It genuinely was told to him and all of his siblings by his grandpa…that was a real thing. Everyone believed it."

Regardless of their familiar connection, the two Afflecks were excited to share screen time together. Jen told Amanda: "I met his daughter. His daughter came with her best friend and [she's a] huge fan. She [was] like, 'I don't care if we're not related. We are related.' I was like, 'Great!'"

During their Dunkin' ad, Jen said that Ben was extremely gracious. She explained: "He was like, 'Thank you for doing this.' I'm like, 'What do you mean thank you for doing this? Thank you.'" Ben shares three children – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13 – with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Jen is also a mom to three. She and her husband Zac are parents to Nora, three, Luca, two, and Penelope, two-months.

Jen is set to appear in season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which premieres tonight on ABC. She is partnered up with Jan Ravnik who told Good Morning America that they "are ready." Jen's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star, Whitney Leavitt, is also a contestant on the reality competition show. Whitney told TVInsider: "I didn't sign up just to let Jen out-cha-cha me on national television!"