Inside DWTS' Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt's alleged feud — everything we know

There's only one Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star left competing on Dancing with the Stars. But has some drama from the former reality show crossed over into the latter dance competition? Jen Affleck, who was voted off DWTS at the end of Tuesday's Halloween Night show, is hinting at some conflict with Whitney Leavitt, her Mormon Wives and DWTS co-star.

Reflecting on her DWTS journey via Instagram Live following the elimination, Jen told fans that she would be voting for comedian Andy Richter and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, as she had been rooting for them "since day one." Notice that Whitney's name wasn't mentioned? Jen went on to allude to a potential rift: "And I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won't be getting into that."

© Getty Images Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt

Not yet, at least. Could the alleged feud be addressed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is coming back to Hulu on Nov. 13? "You have to wait for season three," Jen added.

Whitney appeared to share only positive thoughts following Jen's elimination (though some fans online took issue with Whitney appearing to cover up a smile upon learning that she and pro partner Mark Ballas were safe and it was Jen and Jan who had performed their final DWTS dance). "It sucks because all of us work so hard to be here," Whitney told People. "[Jen] worked so hard. I loved her dance tonight."

© Disney Jen Affleck, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura and Whitney Leavitt at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion

Jen previously told Self that parts of season 3 of Mormon Wives was "really rocky" for her and Whitney's relationship, though she said DWTS allowed them to cool things off, "because we're both focusing on what we love, which is dancing." Whitney "grew up competing in dance and has a degree in dance, so there's no question that she’s bringing that fire," Jen added.

Jan, on the other hand, is excluding himself from this narrative. "I'm out of this chat. Too much drama for me," he said during the livestream with Jen. Jan experienced his own dose of DWTS drama this past week after former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy (current pro Val Chmerkovskiy's brother) made comments while on a podcast with his wife, fellow former pro Peta Murgatroyd, suggesting Jan had "absolutely no business being a pro" on DWTS, given that his dance background isn't rooted in ballroom dance, as the other pros' are.

"There's zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. Bro, I'm getting emotional. It is absurd," Maks added. While Maks maintained he had nothing against Jan "whatsoever," he still believed the new casting was a missed opportunity. Peta agreed that it put Jen at a "major disadvantage," because "she's not getting taught the basics that she needs to."