Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo react to their Grammy nominations with shock and tears

It was a thrillifying moment for Wicked fans to rejoicify, seeing its leads Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo earn their first Grammy nomination as a duo at the 68th Grammy Awards. It was revealed on November 7 that the pair had been acknowledged in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Defying Gravity," facing off against KPop Demon Hunters' "Golden," Katseye's "Gabriela," Rosé and Bruno Mars' "APT.," and SZA and Kendrick Lamar's "30 For 30." And we have the moment on camera too!

The Wicked official social media pages shared a video of Cynthia, 38, and Ariana, 32, reacting to the moment they learned they'd been nominated, surrounded by their Wicked family at a promotional event in Paris for Wicked: For Good, which you can watch in the clip above. What's more, the tears flowed even harder when it was revealed Cynthia herself earned a solo nod in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category for her track "Be Okay."

© Instagram Their performance of "Defying Gravity" earned Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo a Grammy nomination

Cynthia now has four total Grammy nods, winning once in 2017. She is simply an Academy Award win away from becoming an EGOT holder. Ariana now has a whopping 19 Grammy nominations, winning once in 2019 and again in 2021. The Elphaba star captioned the moment in a few words on her social media.

"I don't really have any words. These last couple of years have been beyond the dream, and I'm just really grateful. Thank you," she simply wrote.