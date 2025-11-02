Watch: Tim McGraw delivers family surprise at latest concert

Tim McGraw surprised audiences at a recent show in New Jersey with a special familial performance. The country music star has been touring the nation with a host of guest stars, and at his latest concert, he was joined by none other than his youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw. Tim and his wife Faith Hill share three daughters: along with Audrey, they're also the proud parents of Gracie and Maggie McGraw. Maggie works with a non-profit, while both Gracie and Audrey are performers, the former is a musical theater star while the latter is a singer-songwriter.

Tim, 58, brought out Audrey, 23, for a "proud girl dad" moment as she belted out Heart's hit "Barracuda," a song she'd covered during her stint in Europe over the summer opening for Brandi Carlile as well. "Had a special guest last night!" Tim captioned a video from the show, which you can watch above, on which Brandi also wrote: "Slaying every second of this!"

© Getty Images Tim McGraw surprised his concert attendees in New Jersey with daughter Audrey as a guest

Others left responses like: "Looks just like her Mama," and: "Amazing! That apple does not fall far from the trees does it?" as well as: "The hair is giving 98 FAITH album cover." At a recent show, Tim did make mention of his wife Faith, 58, who has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, after spotting their doctors in attendance.

"My wife has been going through quite a bit of surgeries. She's had five neck surgeries, and she's had a couple of hand surgeries. I've had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years," he told the crowd. "This spring, before I had my final back surgery, things were getting really bad."

"So I was seriously contemplating and figuring out how to walk away," he continued. "I didn't want to, but I didn't think it was going to get better. But it's gotten better." He then turned attention to his newest song, "King Rodeo," which was written during his recovery. "So, during that process, I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it."