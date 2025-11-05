Kris Jenner turns 70: see sentimental tributes from daughters Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie

Kris Jenner is entertaining a new era as she turned 70 on November 5. Her doting daughters, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share their sweet tributes to their mogul of a mother. Khloé shared a heartwarming carousel featuring adorable throwback pictures of the two and hilarious videos of Kris dancing, cracking jokes and Kris being Kris. She also provided a wholesome essay to her mother and started it off with: "Mommy, seventy years of pure magic, grace, laughter, and best of all, love."

She emphasized that Kris keeps getting better and better with age, and "more radiant [and] more fabulous" over the years. Khloé showed immense gratitude towards her mother and expressed: "You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all, the one who created this beautiful, wild, loving universe that we call home. That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal."

She emphasized how much of an "inspiration" Kris has provided her, and how she's shown her that it's possible to be multifaceted. Khloé added: "The example I look to every single day. You’ve shown me that strength can be soft, that kindness can be powerful, and that beauty has endless layers. You’ve built a kingdom rooted in compassion and joy and you’ve made each of us better, brighter souls just by you being ours."

Khloé shared that Kris is her personal blueprint for living life to the fullest and added: "You remind us that life is meant to be lived!! Not half-lived, not quietly, but fully, fiercely, fabulously. Every moment with you feels like a dream but the sweetest dream." Kourtney kept the sentimental mood going with her online tribute. She also shared throwback pictures of her and her mother and captioned it: "Mommy is 70! Wow. Grateful for all the moments together. Cannot wait to celebrate you."

© Getty Images Kris turned 70 on November 5

Kylie took a comedic route by posting throwback shots on her Instagram stories from the family's hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which Kris was seen getting a tattoo of Kendall and Kylie's names on her lower back. She captioned the post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEEEEEN." Kris may have just turned the big 7-0, however, she is uncertain of what that age should "feel like."

© Getty Images Her daughters paid tribute to her online

She revealed to Vogue Arabia: "I don't know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there. The powerhouse showed no signs of slowing down, instead she's actually ready to step on the gas pedal on her life goals. My mom worked until she was 82, and I'm planning on following suit. Maybe 85?" The business woman who has openly flaunted her recent facelift revealed about it: "I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. For me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."