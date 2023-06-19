Priyanka Chopra shares tribute to Nick Jonas with photos of daughter Malti Marie – and look how she's grown

In honor of Father's Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to express her love and gratitude for the incredible dads in her life. The Quantico star, 40, shared a touching tribute to her husband Nick Jonas, as well as her father-in-law and her late father.

Accompanied by photos of each of the three men, the Citadel actress poured her heart out in a heartfelt caption. She wrote: "He is your biggest champion. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win.

His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."

Expressing her love for Nick, she continued, "I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky." MM refers to the couple's adorable 17-month-old daughter, Malti Marie who has grown significantly since last year.

Priyanka didn't forget to mention her father-in-law, adding, "Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa."

This tribute reflects the strong bond that Priyanka shares with the important men in her life. It is evident that they have played significant roles in shaping her life and providing unwavering support.

In a previous interview with ELLE magazine, Priyanka opened up about her dynamic with Nick and how they navigate their responsibilities and household tasks.

She emphasized the importance of sharing the load and supporting each other. "We just feel a sense of contribution when it comes to the not-fun stuff," she revealed.

"I don’t remember having a conversation where I’m like, 'I need you to do more of this.' We both have careers that are important to us, so we split our time in a way where one of us is able to do the house things or be with the baby."

Priyanka also spoke about acts of service being her top love language in relationships. She highlighted the significance of alleviating the pressure on loved ones by taking on tasks or chores that they usually handle. "It’s simple things: I love coffee in bed, and my husband realized that, and now I always have coffee in bed," she shared.

"That support is tremendously important, but it’s a two-way street. You have to be able to give that love and support to the people that also give you that kind of support.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing in support of dad Nick Jonas

“If you see your partner doing something every day that seems boring for them, just surprise them by doing it. It’s the sweetest thing in a marriage."



