Home Improvement child star, 44, arrested over previous domestic violence case — details

Zachery Ty Bryan was taken into custody on Saturday, November 29, booked at Lane County Jail in Lane County, Oregon, on charges of probation violation.

Jail records show that he is still currently being held without bail, set for a release date of Wednesday, December 3. He was taken in on account of violating his probation due to a previous domestic violence charge in Oregon.

© Getty Images Zachery Ty Bryan in a previous mugshot from his first arrest in 2020

In 2020, the actor, now 44, was first arrested on claims of domestic violence involving his then-girlfriend, and eventually pleaded guilty to two of the charges, menacing and fourth-degree assault, in 2021. He was sentenced to three years of bench probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

In 2023, he was once again arrested on domestic violence charges, this time involving fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright, his partner since 2021. He and Johnnie share three of the actor's eight children. In October of that year, he pled guilty to Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree Constituting Domestic Violence, sentenced to another 36 months of probation.

© Getty Images The actor was taken into custody on November 29 over charges of violating his probation from his previous arrest

He is currently in custody on violation of those probation charges, which don't end until October 2026. His fiancée, 32, is currently also booked at Lane County Jail, arrested on charges of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering, and an attempt to commit first degree assault. Jail records do not indicate a release date for her so far, and she is currently still in custody.

Zachery's children

From 2007 to 2020, the former actor was married to Carly Matros. The couple welcomed twin daughters in June 2014, a third daughter exactly two years later, and a son in March 2019, before getting divorced the year after. In April 2022, Zachery and Johnnie, a model, announced the birth of their first daughter, followed by twins in May 2023.

© Getty Images Zachery was married to Carly Matros from 2007 to 2020, welcoming four children with her

In January 2025, it was revealed after he was arrested once again in Myrtle Beach, California on charges of second degree assault, involving alleged strangulation, punching and threats, that he had welcomed an eighth child with the woman who had filed the case against him.

Zachery's career

Zachery rose to prominence as a child star when he was cast as Brad Taylor, the oldest of the Taylor sons, in Home Improvement. He was 10 years old at the time, starring opposite Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson and his two on-screen brothers, played by Taran Noah Smith and Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

© Getty Images He starred opposite Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith as the Taylor sons on "Home Improvement" for all eight of its seasons

He continued making appearances on several movies and TV shows throughout the '90s and early 2000s, especially with projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the Fast and the Furious franchise, and Boston Law. His most recent appearance was as The President's Aide #1 in Netflix's The Guardians of Justice.

© Getty Images His work since the show has been more sporadic

"It was actually really difficult," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 about getting work after the show. "If you star in a TV show today, you can be in any film that you want, but back then, it was the polar opposite. You were stigmatized as a TV star, and no matter how good your audition, you were never going to be taken seriously."