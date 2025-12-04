Jack Nicholson, 88, makes first appearance in months in new family photo

Jack Nicholson may have quietly retired since his final film role in 2010, How Do You Know, but he's dedicating his golden years to spending more and more quality time with his kids.

The Oscar-winning actor, 88, is a father of six, although remains closest with his two kids with ex Rebecca Broussard, Lorraine, 35, and Raymond "Ray," 33, both of whom are also actors. Lorraine's last acting role was in 2016, although she has since pivoted to directing and producing. Ray is best known for recent films like Smile 2 and Novocaine.

© Getty Images Lorraine Nicholson shared some recent family photos, including a rare snap of her father

That bond was evident in a new photo of the actor shared on Instagram by Lorraine, his first appearance in nearly 10 months, following his surprise cameo at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary celebration in February, which he attended with Lorraine, where he introduced Adam Sandler.

"A november to remember," she captioned a carousel of photos, which included one of her with Jack and Ray, seemingly from a family celebration, in which the veteran actor looked to be in good spirits. She also included photos with her reported new boyfriend, director Jason Reitman.

© Instagram Jack Nicholson joined Lorraine and Ray Nicholson for a family celebration

Fans loved getting a rare glimpse of Jack, leaving comments on the post like: "Your dad looks great!" and: "Your dad, nice to see him," as well as: "Great seeing your dad!" plus: "Happy to see the legend alive." Lorraine gushed in response to one of the comments: "Doesn't he? at 88 he's still got it."

While Jack was reported to be in several projects between 2010 and 2019, including the likes of an English remake of Toni Erdmann and Doctor Sleep, those were later shelved or debunked. His final film role in How Do You Know was even more poignant, however, given he worked under James L. Brooks, the director who led him to Oscars for performances in 1983's Terms of Endearment and 1997's As Good As It Gets.

In a 2023 appearance on Marc Maron's podcast WTF, Lou Adler, a longtime friend of the actor's, brought him up, and Marc recalled: "A friend of mine wanted to put him in a movie. And he had a conversation with him."

"But Jack says, 'I don't want to do it.' He goes, 'You know what I did today? I sat under a tree and I read a book,'" to which Lou quipped: "That sounds like Jack," adding that he now just is "doing whatever he really wants to do."

© Instagram She also included photos with director Jason Reitman, reported to be her new boyfriend

He continued: "He wants to be quiet. He wants to eat what he wants. He wants to live the life he wants." He also reduced the number of Los Angeles Lakers games he'd attend (Jack often still will be sighted courtside, though, occasionally with Ray). "I still go but I don't go to as many. I used to go to every game — Jack and I would be at every game."

© NBC/SaturdayNightLive The actor's last public appearance was in February at the SNL 50 celebration

In fact, prior to his SNL appearance, his last public sighting was at a Lakers game in May of 2023, joined by his son Ray to catch the Lakers face off against the Denver Nuggets (courtside, of course).