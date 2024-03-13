Meet Jack Nicholson's six children from five different women

Jack Nicholson's personal life has been heavily publicized, denoting a reluctance to settle down. He has been linked with many women over the years, and only ever married once.

As a result, he famously has six children from five different women - some that he's never publicly acknowledged. Now though, the 86-year-old star's children are all grown up.

Here's everything you need to know about Jack Nicholson's six children.

Jennifer Nicholson, 60

© Chris Weeks Jack and his daughter Jennifer at Jennifer Nicholson Fall 2006

Not only his oldest daughter, Jennifer is Jack's only child from his only marriage - to Sandra Knight. The couple, who were co-stars on The Terror, were together from 1962 til 1968.

Jennifer was born September 13, 1963 and mostly grew up in Hawaii with her mom. The 60-year-old told Los Angeles Times that she likes "being Jack Nicholson's daughter and I'm proud of him, but people don't understand the pressures that come along with that."

The star took after her father in becoming an actor, appearing in movies throughout the 90s. But she's also worked as a movie set designer, an interior designer, and also a fashion designer.

The designer married Mark Norfleet from 1997 to 2003, and in that time they had two sons; Sean and Duke.

Caleb Goddard, 53

© Bettmann Susan Anspach and Jack Nicholson in Five Easy Pieces

Caleb was born in September 26, 1970 to Susan Anspach, who starred opposite the actor in Five Easy Pieces. While Susan publicly contended that Jack was the father of Caleb, the actor claimed he wasn't convinced. Susan went on to marry actor Mark Goddard, who adopted Caleb, but the son went on to insist in 1996 that Jack had privately recognized his paternity.

In 1998, Jack confirmed to Rolling Stone that he and Caleb were "getting along beautifully now", before caveating that "based on the legality - the extremely unpleasant litigious nature of most of my relationship there - I’m not really at liberty to say what I think about it."

Honey Hollman, 43

© Bertrand Rindoff Petroff Jack Nicholson with Winnie Hollman in Paris, 1976

In the midst of Jack's 17-year relationship with Anjelica Huston, the actor reportedly had a relationship with Danish model Winnie Hollman, who gave birth to daughter Honey on January 26, 1982.

Jack has never publicly recognized Honey as his own, and not much is known about her as Winnie raised her back in Denmark.

Lorraine Nicholson, 33

© Bobby Bank Jack with his daughter Lorraine, 2010

Lorraine is Jack's daughter from his relationship with actress Rebecca Broussard, born April 16, 1990. The duo have maintained a close relationship, with Jack even attending a college tour with "the fabulous Lorraine".

Jack told PEOPLE of the moment: "With families, you don't always get to be one-on-one. [And sometimes] there's this wall of 'What happened today, darling? Anything interesting?' I've asked more unanswered questions to these two particular children."

He added: "Then you think, 'Hey, I did not want to hang out with my parents when I was a teenager.' You have to get over that as a parent. What I don't want to pass along is my irrational fears. They can be perfect kids, they can try to do everything right — and you're in the lap of the gods. This is the eternal vulnerability that you have with your children."

Lorrain went on to attend Brown University and has since pursued a career in film, with her directorial debut, short film Life Boat, debuting at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

Ray Nicholson, 32

© Kevork Djansezian Jack Nicholson with his son Ray

Jack's youngest son, Ray, was born to Rebecca on February 20, 1992. He has perhaps followed in his father's footsteps the most closely, with a serious acting career as he has appeared in Promising Young Woman and Licorice Pizza.

Jack described a teenage Ray as "fab", adding: "Ray might not tell you exactly what he's up to, but once he's got his mind set on something, he's gonna stick to it and take care of business, no matter what me or anybody else says."

Tessa Gourin, 29

In February 2023, Tessa Gourin wrote an essay in Newsweek, announcing herself as Jack's "illegitimate" daughter from a relationship with waitress Jennine Gourin.

Born on August 15, 1994, Tessa described a childhood without her father, as they "never had a relationship", bar meeting "on the odd occasion as a young girl (at the behest of my mother)."

She wrote: "I don't hide the fact that Jack Nicholson is my biological father. Why should I? However, it is also not something I've ever led with in a conversation. So many people have been forced to live with the pain of a parent's absence, famous or not. But it makes it that much harder when that absent parent is actively in the lives of their other children, which is the case for me."