Martha Stewart, 84, sparks reaction with unexpected death confession

Martha Stewart has some thoughts on how she wants to spend the afterlife.

During a recent appearance on the 50+ & Unfiltered podcast, the beloved lifestyle guru, 84, revealed that she would like to be composted on her farm when she passes, as opposed to being buried in a coffin.

The cookbook author's farm is known as Bedford Farm, or Cantitoe Corners, and it is her primary estate in Katonah, New York, boasting over 150 acres.

© GC Images Martha in June

Speaking with podcast host Shawn Killinger, Martha revealed how her plans for her death were inspired by how her own horses are buried at her farm when they pass.

"When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields — we have a pet cemetery — and the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant, lovely grave," she explained, noting: "I want to go there."

Asked whether she's "allowed" to do that or whether it'd be legal for her to be composted, Marta simply stated: "Why not?" adding: "It's not going to hurt anyone. It's my property."

© Instagram Her farm is in Bedford

Martha further expressed her aversion to traditional burial methods, saying: "These coffin things and all that stuff? No way."

TRAILER: Martha Stewart's documentary

The host went on to ask whether Martha had ever had a near-death experience, and though she maintained she hadn't, she did recall the time she was struck by lightning, not once, not twice, but three times.

After a clip of the podcast appearance was shared on social media, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and weigh in, with one writing: "I love her life philosophy. She considers everything, even death, down to the very last detail," as others followed suit with: "This interview was fantastic! Wish it was longer," and: "Yes green burials are a thing, and so beautiful," as well as: "Composting oneself into the afterlife is very environmentally friendly."

© Getty Images With her daughter Alexis in 2010

Martha was previously married to publisher Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990, and the former couple are parents to daughter Alexis Stewart, 60, who shares sons Jude, 14, and Truman, 13, with ex-husband John R Cuti, to whom she was married from 1997 to 2004.

© Getty Images Martha in 1976

Speaking with People at the New York City premiere of her documentary, which came out last year, Martha, when asked whether she knew if Andrew had seen the documentary, which includes the revelation that she cheated on him, confessed: "The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven't talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly."

In a scene of her documentary, she appears telling the camera: "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of [expletive]," adding: "Get out of that marriage." A producer then asks: "Didn't you have an affair early on?" to which Martha replies: "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."