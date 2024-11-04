Meet Martha Stewart's 5 siblings: 'demanding' childhood, estrangement, and untimely deaths

Martha Stewart's new Netflix documentary, simply titled Martha, is shining a new light on her life and journey to the top of the home and lifestyle world.

The 83-year-old icon's story is already attracting attention for its vulnerable look inside the entrepreneur's life, particularly her early years growing up in New Jersey in a large family.

She was born to Edward and Martha Kostyra and was raised in Nutley, New Jersey, the second of six siblings. All six of them were taught early on to earn their lot by their father, teaching them about work ethic and, specifically, gardening.

In fact, three of the star's siblings make an appearance in Martha, although don't appear on camera, and opened up about their own childhood in the family.

Here's what you need to know about Martha's five siblings, including the two who aren't with us anymore…

© Instagram Martha's brother George passed away in 2017 at the age of 65

George Christiansen

George Christiansen, just like his older sister, was a lover of all things baking. He was known among his family and friends for baking and sharing pies with the various berries he grew in his own garden.

He worked as a building contractor for over four decades and was married for 35 years to Margaret "Rita" Christiansen, with whom he had two children. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 in March 2017, with his obituary stating that he mainly resided in Fairfield, Connecticut at the time of his death.

Laura Plimpton

The youngest of the Kostyra siblings, Laura was the baby of the family, so much so that it was her older siblings who named her "Laura," per one of Martha's blog posts. She worked for over two decades with her older sister and often wrote and edited content for her blogs and The Daily Wag.

© Getty Images Her baby sister Laura passed away in 2014 at the age of 59

In 2014, Laura unexpectedly passed away after suffering from a brain aneurysm. She is survived by her husband Randy Plimpton and their son Charlie, plus her two children from her late first husband Kim Herbert, Christopher and Sophie.

Frank Kostyra

Frank, Martha's younger brother, makes an appearance in the Netflix documentary to discuss their father's strict ways. "We had our whippings," he claimed if the siblings didn't meet his standards. "We dreaded the yardstick and at times it was the end of the belt."

He revealed that he was actually estranged from his sister for five years, but they reconciled when she was accused of illegal insider trading in 2004. "I could see the horrible agony and heartache in her eyes and in her face – I had to stop myself from tearing up," he told The New York Post.

© Getty Images The rest of the lifestyle icon's siblings remain out of the spotlight

Kathryn Evans

Not much is known about Martha's only surviving sister Kathryn, although she does also make an appearance in Martha to talk about her sister's days as a model. "Everybody stopped everything to watch Martha," she shared.

She has also spoken about the tough ways in which their father raised his family, telling People back in 1995: "Father instilled in all of us a sense that we could go farther than the ordinary person."

Eric Scott

Eric is seemingly the closest to Martha, and also made an appearance in the documentary to speak about their family and his father's often "demanding" ways. He reportedly lives in Buffalo with his wife Helen and is a retired dentist.

However, his sister has proudly also gushed about his skills as a handyman, and shared on social media: "In his free time he sculpts, he carves, he fabricates Tiffany lampshades, builds American eighteenth century furniture, and myriad other things. He can also fix just about anything!!!"