Beloved country music duo splitting up after 15 years together in 'heartbreaking' move — find out why

Mid to late-2010s country music hitmakers Maddie & Tae, aka Maddie Font and Tae Kerr, are putting their partnership on pause just seven months after the release of their last album — permanently, announcing their decision to end their chapter as a country music duo.

The duo, both now 30, first met in 2010 when they studied under the same vocal coach and met at a showcase in Dallas. They quickly began working together in Nashville, first under the name Sweet Aliana and then Maddie & Tae.

In 2014, they signed with Big Machine Records' revived imprint Dot Records under their new name, releasing their self-titled debut EP that same year and their debut single, "Girl in a Country Song," a critique on the "bro country" trend, went Platinum and became a country radio hit in the United States.

Why are Maddie & Tae breaking up?

Maddie told People: "We're leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day. We might go do some tour dates one day…But just in this season, it doesn't feel aligned for us to do it together."

The pair will remain together for their Love & Light Tour and upcoming performances, which includes a turn at the Grand Ole Opry House later this month, and concluding with a show at the end of March 2026. Tae will instead focus on raising her family, while Maddie is looking to expand with a solo career.

Tae expanded on the decision to go their separate ways, adding: "It's been such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision. This was the only dream I've ever had since I exited the womb. I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music."

"When we met at 15, that's what we set out to do, and we're both just so grateful that we've had the journey that we've had. This career has been everything we've ever wanted." There is absolutely zero bad blood, however, as they both maintain they will remain best friends and continue to experience life together, just not musically (at least, for now).

Maddie & Tae's personal lives

Tae has been married since 2020 to country music songwriter Josh Kerr, who is known for his work with artists like Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini. Together, they share a daughter, three-year-old Leighton, and a son, 13-month-old Chapel.

In 2019, Maddie tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Jonah Font, now a stay-at-home husband, after eight years together. They share a two-year-old son, Forrest. Tae's older brother is no stranger to the spotlight himself, actor Jason Carver, known for his roles in shows like Teen Wolf and Stranger Things.

"I couldn't imagine not having my family," Maddie told the publication. "Both of us couldn't imagine not choosing that. Babies in your family — there's nothing that tops it…"

"Our goal was never to be the biggest stars in the world. Our goal was to make music that mattered and impacted people, and we accomplished that…," with Tae immediately continuing: "… while having a healthy home life. That was always success to us."