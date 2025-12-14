Seinfeld star Wayne Knight reveals how he lost 100lbs before staging comeback at 70

He's best known for his role as Newman in Seinfeld, but at 70 years of age, Wayne Knight is amid a career comeback with his new role in Five Nights At Freddy's 2, after losing an impressive 100 lbs.

Wayne was recently spotted at the premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood looking incredibly slender in a smart black suit and burgundy red turtle neck.

The sitcom star, who has also starred in the likes of Jurassic Park, Basic Instinct, To Die For, spoke about his fears of getting work after his dramatic weight loss.

© WireImage Wayne Knight attends Universal Pictures "Five Nights At Freddy's 2" Premiere

"It takes time for people to accept you as you are, and then they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat," he told TMZ.

He also admitted that his weight loss happened over a "period of many years" after trying "everything that anyone could ever try" and listed: "Therapy to drugs to surgery to radiation to being taken by aliens."

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pictured: (l-r) Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Wayne Knight as Newman

He also said that his weight loss was very much up and down adding: "I lose 10. I gained 50. I lose 100," he said.

When asked if he has tried losing weight "the old fashioned way" he joked: "What do you mean, not eating? Yes, that does work."

Wayne did not mention resorting to any weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, but according to Exercise Scientist and Nutritionist Amelia Phillips, Wayne's weight loss is likely to be thanks to a combination of good diet and regular exercise.

"The fact he has lost weight over many years suggests that the weight loss was steady and not rapid," Amelia told us.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pictured: (l-r) John Lithgow as Dr. Dick Solomon, Wayne Knight as Officer Don Orville in 3rd Rock from the Sun

"He has also been spotted leaving the gym on several occasions so it's likely he's got a regular workout program in place, alongside a good calorie controlled diet which is obviously working well for him," she added.

"He looks amazing at 70 years of age, so kudos to him. The older you get, the harder it is to lose weight, so adopting a healthy lifestyle is key," Amelia concluded.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Wayne Knight in 1994

Wayne said that when he starred in Jurassic Park, he was at his heaviest at 327 pounds and was often typecast as the "fat guy".

But then a meeting with a cardiologist changed his life. "You're heading towards death. And it scared me, literally to life," he told CBS at the time.

The cardiologist then got him to see fitness expert Marc Vahanian. "He just held up a mirror to each little bit of progress and gradually, you're doing more, and doing more, and doing more, and then it's like you're climbing a mountain, and he says, 'Look down, look how far you've come, wow!'"

Wayne then added that his biggest difference now is not only being thinner but healthier. "I was eating for reasons that have nothing to do with hunger. I was eating to numb myself, and when I began to have to look at the fact that I was eating as an addiction and treat it as such, that's when I turned a corner," he said.