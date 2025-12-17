George Clooney reveals his twins are 'rotten to the core'

George Clooney shared insight into his twins' vibrant personalities on Tuesday, revealing that they like to mock him in foreign languages, knowing that he can't understand them.

The Oscar winner spoke on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill about Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with his wife of 11 years, Amal Clooney.

© Getty Images George and Amal share twins Alexander and Ella

He joked that the eight-year-olds are "rotten to the core" because they like to tease him in Italian, a language that George cannot understand. "They also speak fluent French. I mean, English is a foreign language for me, so I'm already in trouble," George quipped.

"They rip on me right in front of me, and I look at them going, 'What did you say?' and 'What are you talking about?' And my wife understands, and the rest of the family gets it, and I just sit there like an idiot."

He continued: "When you have children, you'll see that they are little, but they are evil. They're rotten to the core, those children, you know. And they can break you. In fact, just be careful. Maybe just try renting one for a week."

The 64-year-old previously spoke about his kids' advanced language skills, sharing that he regretted teaching Alexander and Ella Italian.

© Variety via Getty Images George revealed that his twins liked to mock him in Italian

"We've made a terrible mistake," George told CBS Mornings. "We taught them Italian. But we don't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying." Amal, who is a human rights lawyer, speaks three languages: English, French and Arabic, due to her Lebanese heritage.

George and Amal chose not to raise their twins in Los Angeles, and instead the family resides in Provence, France, in a chateau valued at $8.3 million. They also take frequent trips to their Lake Como house in Italy, which is reportedly worth $100 million.

© Alain de Maximy/imageBROKER/Shutterstock The family resides in a small town in Provence for most of the year

The Jay Kelly actor shared insight into their quaint life in France with Esquire, revealing that Alexander and Ella were thriving away from the spotlight. "You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it's like – they're not on their iPads, you know?" he said.

"They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life," he continued, adding that they were "worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood."

© Variety via Getty Images They are raising their kids away from the spotlight

"I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France – they kind of don't give a [expletive] about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

George's comments reveal his desire to give the twins a normal life away from the traditional nepo baby upbringing in Hollywood.

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The family moved to NYC while George was starring on Broadway

Alexander and Ella did get a taste of life in the US when their dad was starring in the Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 2005 film he directed of the same name, which earned six Oscar nominations.

The family of four temporarily moved to New York City for six months in 2025 so they wouldn't be apart while George performed in the show.