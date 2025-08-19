Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's body language decoded by an expert — is it a 'showmance'?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce essentially broke the internet last week with their debut podcast appearance as a couple, joining Travis and his brother Jason Kelce on their show New Heights.

Taylor, 35, also took the opportunity to announce her brand new studio album on the show, The Life of a Showgirl (out October 3), and the pair gave their fans a million reasons to fawn over them and speculate their future.

© New Heights Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the "New Heights" podcast

While several easter eggs quickly began making their way onto the internet within minutes, from Taylor's choice for orange for the album motifs to her possible appearance as a Super Bowl halftime act, it was their dynamic as a couple that stood out as well.

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, via casino.guru, shared with HELLO! her insight into the couple's bond, and how she thought they came across on the podcast – and so far, it's all 10s.

"When Taylor speaks of her passion for songwriting, Travis calls her 'the greatest songwriter of all time'," she notes of one specific moment. "He looks down as he says it – a humble, submissive gesture showing he's in awe of her."

"Taylor, also looking down, raises her eyes to meet his, creating a moment of close, comfortable eye contact. She leans her head towards him in an 'air cuddle' and uses a smaller voice to thank him, showing vulnerability."

Immediately after, when Taylor calls Travis, also 35, her "boyfriend," Inbaal notes that "Taylor giggles and glances at her feet – shy about the revelation, knowing fans will go wild."

© Instagram The couple have been together for about two years now

"Travis furrows his brow, surprised and unsure how to react, suggesting he didn't know they were using that label. Both then laugh together – cheeks high, eyes squeezed shut, indicating the laughter was genuine and unplanned."

Commenting on their light-hearted moments together, Inbaal continues: "Travis jokingly comments on Taylor using big words, raising a playful eyebrow and looking at the camera to share the joke with viewers. Taylor responds with a grin, lightly shaking her head in mock disbelief, while maintaining eye contact and smiling the entire time."

"She then slides her hand under his chin and quietly says, 'You're so handsome.' This gesture is intimate but playful, a reassurance and affectionate compliment that reinforces their private rapport."

© New Heights "Their bodies touch throughout, signaling they're happiest together."

She also states that they both remain "open" throughout the interview as far as their body language is concerned, suggesting in her opinion that they have nothing to hide as far as their relationship is concerned, in a comfortable space with not only each other but the New Heights setting.

"Both Taylor and Travis are determined to be honest and frank with their fans. Their body language spells sincerity: both sit facing forward, with arms uncrossed for the majority of the interview, indicating openness and honesty. Taylor leans slightly forward during many parts of the podcast, showing her desire to connect with the audience."

© Instagram They went public with their relationship following Taylor's appearances at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis

Speaking specifically of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's response to his partner, she adds: "Travis' shoulder is always very slightly behind Taylor's, showing he has his girlfriend's back – protective, supportive, and loving."

"Their bodies touch throughout, signaling they're happiest together. When their eyes meet during different parts of the broadcast, they smile – truly happy together."

© Getty Images She ultimately dubbed their romance as "authentic" and "not a showmance"

Inbaal concludes: "This isn't a showmance – it's genuine connection, comfort, and authentic romantic chemistry."