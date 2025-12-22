Jenna Bush Hager reveals her one request for her C-section that left husband asking: 'Are you kidding?'

Jenna Bush Hager had an idea of what she wanted her giving birth to look like, and she was sticking to it no matter what her husband or her doctors thought.

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends anchor has welcomed three children, daughter Mila, 11, and Poppy, nine, and son Hal, five, who she shares with her husband Henry Hager, who she married in 2008.

And when it came to welcoming one of her children via C-section, she left her husband somewhat bewildered as she insisted on having a specific playlist playing in the operation room.

© Getty Images Jenna with her husband Henry in 2012

Speaking with her co-host and good friend Savannah Guthrie on the Monday, December 22 installment of Jenna & Friends, Jenna recalled having a "birthing playlist," noting: "The craziest thing is I was having a C-section."

"I'm there, waiting, and then I'm like, 'Sir!' — you know, a spinal tap in — 'Can we put on my playlist?'" she recalled, adding: "He was like, 'Usually in C-sections, you know, you're going to be in surgery, we don't need to do that,' and I'm like, 'But I made a whole playlist!'"

"And Henry's like, 'Honey, I think we could just let the playlist go,' I'm like, 'No, no. I'd love to have the playlist,'" she continued.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The anchor has previously welcomed her daughter Mila on the show

"I'm on the table, getting cut open … I'm like, 'Honey, change that song please. Change that song to the next,' He's like, 'Are you kidding? Your stomach is fully cut open,'" Jenna further shared, explaining how the playlist included a Bruce Springsteen song that was a little more rock 'n' roll than she intended to have played while she gave birth.

Savannah ultimately countered: "You know what, it's better that, than what's actually happening to you."

When a clip of the moment eventually made it onto TODAY's social media page, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "This is amazing!" as others followed suit with: "Omg!!! I did this! The anesthesiologist had to approve and said as long as it wasn’t hard rap. It was 2012 and my son was born to 'Hey Ho' by The Lumineers," and: "This is hilarious," as well as: "I did the same! Better than listening to them shuffle around and cling and clang."

© Instagram With her kids and parents Laura and George W. Bush

Jenna is coming up on the year anniversary since her longtime TODAY co-host and good friend Hoda Kotb left the show, after which 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna became TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

© Getty Images Jenna will now be hosting the 4th hour of TODAY with Sheinelle

She has spent the past year welcoming a revolving door of co-hosts each week to her news desk, including the likes of Keke Palmer, Leslie Bibb, Justin Sylvester, Dwyane Wade, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Obama, Willie Geist, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen, Savannah, and even her own husband Henry.

Earlier this month, she confirmed that none other than 3rd Hour host Sheinelle Jones would be joining her as her permanent co-anchor, on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, starting January 12.