Is Beyoncé's Act III coming soon? All the hints we have on her next album

The Beyhive is heading into 2026 with the hope that this will finally be the year Beyoncé drops the third record from her planned album trilogy.

It has been nearly two years since the singer, 44, released any new music, the last coming from her 2024 genre-defining, and eventual Album of the Year Grammy winning, Cowboy Carter.

Cowboy Carter was the "act ii" to Renaissance in 2022, a house and ballroom-inspired record that earned equal amounts of acclaim and led to an equally successful companion world tour as well.

However, as we await any potential news on album #3, we've put together some hints and potential notions that suggest a third album could be dropping very soon…

The timing

Renaissance was announced as a surprise release in June of 2022 when the singer dropped its lead single, "Break My Soul." The song was the first to come from one of her mainline studio albums (not including The Lion King: The Gift) since 2016.

The album itself was eventually released that July, with the singer declaring that it was the first of a three-part rollout. "I hope you find joy in this music," she wrote in a note on her website with the album's arrival. "I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y'all deep, B."

After the conclusion of its companion tour in 2023, The Renaissance World Tour, now her highest grossing concert tour, we had a few months off before Beyoncé surprise released both "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" after Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

If the same time structure is followed (album one year, tour the next), then we'll definitely be getting act iii in 2026, with first songs likely as soon as February 8, 2026 come Super Bowl LX (and a tour in 2027).

The style

Fans have long speculated that act iii will explore a completely different style from its predecessors, each of which delved into one genre of music that had historically been pioneered by Black artists (house and country). That style is rock.

Beyoncé has made no mention whatsoever of where act iii will eventually go, although eagle-eyed fans have spotted what could be interpreted as hints in her Levi's campaign, in which she switches out from a denim cowboy ensemble to a bedazzled jacket and jeans to ride off on a motorcycle.

Some also speculated that her 2024 Halloween costume, rock and funk icon Betty Davis, leans into the bit as well. Although none are attracting as much recent attention as…

The V-Day haul

On January 24, 2026, Beyoncé's website was updated with her latest Valentine's Day haul, a Beymine Valentine's Day collection, including racy offerings like lingerie, privacy door tags, perfumes, and more.

One item that caught the eye of netizens online, however, was the "Bodyguard" choker, titled after the song of the same name from Cowboy Carter (and priced at $40). It's the description that is sending speculation rife, however.

"A little Rock 'n' Roll with a whole lotta sexy," it reads. "The bodyguard choker is a stylish accessory made of faux leather featuring the lady Bey charm and adjustable buckle fastener for a personalized fit."