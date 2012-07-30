London: The bridal shopping capital

When shopping for your big day, London is the place to go. From designer bridal gowns to evening party dresses, fabulous floral arrangements to impressive favours, the capital has got it covered.



To help you plan your shopping extravaganza, take a look at our guide to some of London’s best bridal shops.

Make Harrods your first stop. One of the world’s best known department stores, this shopping paradise is something of an institution. Founded in the mid-nineteenth century, its five floors are bursting with coveted luxury goods.



The store’s exquisite ‘Shoe Boudoir’ proudly stocks renowned wedding shoe designer Harriet Wilde’s exclusive Harrods collection. The bespoke silk satin shoes are decorated with the finest Swarovski jewellery and hand crafted with flowers in silk, tulle and leather.





Your next destination, Fortnum & Mason, is just a few metres from Piccadilly Circus. The store’s elaborate window displays have acquired a reputation of their own. Enter the store and you’ll find yourself in a treasure trove of tempting goodies. Like Harrods, this historic shop sells a wide range of products fit for royalty. The Royal Family strongly agree - the famous department store has been given the regal seal of approval as one of their official suppliers.



Just a short stroll from the bustle of Oxford Street, you'll find Browns' Flagship Store. It's one of London’s most valued fashion landmarks - if you're looking for a designer gown, this is your one-stop store. Their selection of lust worthy dresses is exceptional and features Valentino Bridal, Vera Wang, Alberta Ferretti, Delphine Manivet and Caroline Herrera amongst other big names. Don’t miss out on their summer sales with discounts of up to 60 per cent.







If you’re not walking the aisle but still want to turn heads as a guest or bridesmaid, make sure you visit Temperley London in Notting Hill. Pippa Middleton, one of England’s most fashionably dressed wedding guests, is often spotted crossing the threshold. The stunning emerald green dress she wore at William and Kate’s wedding reception features on the long list of Temperley triumphs.







Make sure you refuel in their Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. Treat yourself to a quintessentially British afternoon tea and toast your upcoming wedding with a glass or two of champagne. Afterwards, unwind from your long morning of shopping in their luxurious beauty rooms. They offer a variety of blissful treatments which will leave you radiant and relaxed ahead of your special day.