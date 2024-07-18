Simone Biles' stunning $120 wedding dress for Jonathan Owens nuptials revisited

Simone Biles was a vision in all four of her wedding dresses when she married NFL star Jonathan Owens in May 2023.

However, before the couple jetted to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for their destination wedding, they legally tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, the month prior.

For their intimate nuptials, Simone opted for a plunging white midi dress that boasted a tiered frill bodice and a criss-cross back – and her bridal attire was surprisingly affordable.

Simone revealed that the dress was a last-minute purchase she bagged from online boutique Selfie Leslie – and it cost a reasonable $120.

Responding to a fan who asked her on her Instagram Story where her wedding dress and shoes were from, Simone said: "Courthouse shoes were from amazon.. not comfy at all. I have stubby toddler feet."

Simone then revealed that she changed into a pair of strappy white heels from Pretty Little Thing for her wedding photos and that her dress was from Selfie Leslie.

She added: "Everything was ordered this week… dress. wedding bands. shoes. Bouquet. Not quite prepared for courthouse ceremony as I am for the big wedding."

The couple's "big wedding" was certainly a lavish affair and Simone went all out for her bridal looks in four custom dresses by Galia Lahav.

"When I started dress shopping, I was like if I get married it has to be a Galia Lahav," she told Vogue.

"And so once I looked at the dresses I was like this is definitely my style. I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls."

On the eve of their big day, Simone wore a white mini dress covered in sparkly embellishments.

For the ceremony, she opted for a ballgown silhouette, complete with a sheer corset bodice, flowing box-pleated skirt, 3D floral lace applique, and a leg-split.

However, her chosen wedding gown was not the style she initially wanted.

"I went with my gut feeling and what I felt the most beautiful in. I actually got a dress that I originally said I wouldn’t like," she explained.

"I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite – but it works perfect."

Simone added: "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel–luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

The reception saw Simone change into a semi-sheer mermaid gown, which was also adorned with floral appliqué, and then a floor-length embellished dress to dance the night away.

It's clear that Jonathan was blown away by his bride's main wedding gown at their beachfront wedding.

One photo captured the groom holding back tears as he caught sight of Simone walking down the aisle at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos in front of 140 guests.

While the couple later described their ceremony as "dreamy" and "magical", Simone admitted that she was very nervous ahead of her second wedding.

"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," she confessed.

"[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream."