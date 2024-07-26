Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone and rock heiress Faye Harris' intimate London wedding – exclusive first photos
Emma Harris, Ronnie and Sally Wood, and Fearne Cotton were among the guests© Faye Wilde Photography

Iron Maiden star Steve Harris' daughter looked stunning in a Self-Portrait dress

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone tied the knot with Iron Maiden star Steve Harris' daughter Faye in a breathtaking civil ceremony in Marylebone, London.

The couple, who have shared their wedding details exclusively with HELLO!, gathered 30 close friends and family in the city for their big day, including Steve and Emma Harris, Ronnie and Sally Wood, and Fearne Cotton, Tyrone's sister-in-law.

Faye was a beautiful bride in a wedding dress by Self-Portrait, featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline. 

She teamed it with Sergio Rossi shoes and a white satin headband with veil detailing. Beauty-wise, the American businesswoman looked radiant in natural makeup and styled her long brunette hair in natural beach waves.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Private love story

Faye and Tyrone went public with their romance in 2022 when he invited her to spend Christmas with his mother Jo Wood – Ronnie's ex-wife – at her Northamptonshire home.

Tyrone proposed in December 2023 in a romantic woodland setting. The pair wrapped up warm in hats as Faye showed off her new diamond engagement ring. "Happiest girl in the world @tywoody1," she wrote. 

They have remained fairly private about their relationship, but Ronnie broke the news of his son's wedding plans in April 2024. He told The Sun: "Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the [Hackney Diamonds] tour. That is going to be amazing."

The couple likely bonded over their shared childhood in the spotlight, since they were both raised by famous fathers.

Pre-wedding celebrations

Faye recently shared photos from her hen party in Athens, Greece in the run-up to her big day.

She was pictured exploring the cobbled streets and city sites in an off-the-shoulder fitted dress with a wide-brim hat, enjoying a boat trip in a bridal white bikini, and rocking tiny denim shorts and a satin-trim veil for an evening out.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK from Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

