Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone and rock heiress Faye Harris' intimate London wedding – exclusive first photos

Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone tied the knot with Iron Maiden star Steve Harris' daughter Faye in a breathtaking civil ceremony in Marylebone, London.

The couple, who have shared their wedding details exclusively with HELLO!, gathered 30 close friends and family in the city for their big day, including Steve and Emma Harris, Ronnie and Sally Wood, and Fearne Cotton, Tyrone's sister-in-law.

© Faye Wilde Photography The bride wore a gorgeous Self Portrait mini dress and Sergio Rossi shoes

Faye was a beautiful bride in a wedding dress by Self-Portrait, featuring an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline.

She teamed it with Sergio Rossi shoes and a white satin headband with veil detailing. Beauty-wise, the American businesswoman looked radiant in natural makeup and styled her long brunette hair in natural beach waves.

© Faye Wilde Photography Ronnie Wood and Steve Harris with their children following the ceremony

Private love story

Faye and Tyrone went public with their romance in 2022 when he invited her to spend Christmas with his mother Jo Wood – Ronnie's ex-wife – at her Northamptonshire home.

© Faye Wilde Photography Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone and Iron Maiden star Steve Harris' daughter Faye married in a breathtaking civil ceremony in Marylebone, London

Tyrone proposed in December 2023 in a romantic woodland setting. The pair wrapped up warm in hats as Faye showed off her new diamond engagement ring. "Happiest girl in the world @tywoody1," she wrote.

© Faye Wilde Photography The couple invited their closest family and friends to the civil ceremony

They have remained fairly private about their relationship, but Ronnie broke the news of his son's wedding plans in April 2024. He told The Sun: "Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the [Hackney Diamonds] tour. That is going to be amazing."

© Instagram Ronnie Wood's son proposed with a diamond ring in December 2023

The couple likely bonded over their shared childhood in the spotlight, since they were both raised by famous fathers.

Pre-wedding celebrations

© Instagram Faye Harris modelled casual denim shorts and a veil on her hen weekend

Faye recently shared photos from her hen party in Athens, Greece in the run-up to her big day.

She was pictured exploring the cobbled streets and city sites in an off-the-shoulder fitted dress with a wide-brim hat, enjoying a boat trip in a bridal white bikini, and rocking tiny denim shorts and a satin-trim veil for an evening out.

