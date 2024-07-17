Priyanka Chopra's 12 wedding dresses: From Swarovski crystals to Great Gatsby-themed

7 9

White wedding dress

They were pictured at the luxury five-star Umaid Bhawan Palace the following day for the Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

The bride wore a hand-beaded wedding dress by Ralph Lauren – one of only three he has designed in 50 years.

The unique gown featured floral and scroll motifs made up of 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. It took a total of 1,826 hours to complete the intricate dress, which had a strapless column dress underneath made up of over two million mother-of-pearl sequins.

In a sentimental touch, Priyanka had eight words hand-stitched inside the gown, including Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay, Family, Hope, Compassion and Love.

She also had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her dress, which she teamed with a 75-foot tulle veil.

The groom's outfit was equally heartfelt. Nick wore a custom Purple Label six-button double-breasted black tuxedo and inside the lapel, he added a small piece of lace from the bride’s dress embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" which translates to "My Life".

Ralph Lauren explained in RL Mag that Priyanka's bridal look "combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat."

He added: “This isn’t about a dress. It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful."

Speaking about both of her personalised gowns, she said to Vogue India: "For me, it was not about the fashion, it wasn't about what it will look like in the picture. I just wanted something that was unique, because I think I am unique in the way I think.

"So both my dresses, my white dress and my red dress were very personalised to me. I had names, dates, my parents' names, things that mattered to me, my mother-in-law's wedding dress embroidered on my dress, I had ‘Om Namah Shivai' written on my dress... compassion, love... the fact that they ended up being something that other women have admired is great. I really wanted the longest veil in the world and I got that!"