Priyanka Chopra's 12 wedding dresses: From Swarovski crystals to Great Gatsby-themed
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their multiple wedding celebrations

Priyanka Chopra's 12 wedding dresses: From Swarovski crystals to Great Gatsby-themed

See the Citadel star's feathered dress, sheer Ralph Lauren dress and more

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra has been showcasing her flawless wedding guest attire in a sunshine yellow embellished Sari at billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which has left us reminiscing about when she was the bride.

2018 was a year to remember for A-list weddings; not only did it mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials, but also when Priyanka married Nick Jonas in four spectacular gowns.

After a whirlwind seven-month relationship, the Miss World 2000 winner and the Jonas Brothers star enjoyed multiple pre-wedding celebrations before tying the knot in a Christian ceremony and a Hindu ceremony. From a sheer gown with a 70-foot veil to a bold red dress with hidden messages, see everything you need to know about Priyanka's bridal outfits…

Bridal shower dress

In October, Priyanka enjoyed a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. She looked like a glamorous bride-to-be in a feathered Marchesa gown to attend her bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York. 

Speaking about supporting her friend and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, who was previously married to Harvey Weinstein, she said her dress made her feel like "a princess."

She explained: "Georgina’s a friend of mine - and it’s not her fault. I don’t think it is right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That’s the wrong attitude. 

"That was a beautiful gown and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. It made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice."

Haldi pre-wedding dresses

The couple's wedding festivities kicked off with a haldi ceremony, which gave guests their first look at Priyanka's bridal style. She wore a white anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with a cross-over bodice and red trim that matched her lipstick. Ornate gold jewellery by Golecha Jewels completed her stunning outfit.

Mehndi party dress

For the Mehndi party, which saw the bride apply henna on her arms and feet, the happy couple both turned to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for their outfits. Priyanka dazzled in a traditional Indian rainbow gown, while her husband-to-be rocked a kurta and sunglasses.

The bride's gown featured a V-neck that showed off her necklace, while her brunette hair had been fastened into an effortless updo adorned with pink flowers.

"The theme for the event was an ode to the host city, Jodhpur, and had a sea of blue, yellow and white palette running across the poolside," she explained on Instagram.

Sangeet sari

Priyanka's sangeet was one for the ages, including performances from the bride and her mother Madhu Chopra, and Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his then-wife Sophie Turner. "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," the Citadel actress explained on social media.

Mirroring the glitz and glamour of the evening, she rocked a metallic sequinned sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and a strappy blouse, while Nick wore a blue bandhgala.

The celebrations culminated in the pheras and the white wedding. Priyanka explained why their unique way of merging both cultural celebrations was so important to them. "One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures and so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

Traditional wedding dress

For the Hindu ceremony, Priyanka chose a traditional Indian outfit by Sabyasachi Mukherji consisting of a deep red embellished two-piece known as a lehenga. 

"I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am!" she told People.

The stunning bridal garment was teamed with an elaborate necklace by Chopard from the 'Haute Joaillerie Collection' featuring 184 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. 

Red evening gown

After their Hindu ceremony, the bride changed into a cherry red custom tulle gown by Dior alongside a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece. 

White wedding dress

They were pictured at the luxury five-star Umaid Bhawan Palace the following day for the Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. 

The bride wore a hand-beaded wedding dress by Ralph Lauren – one of only three he has designed in 50 years.

The unique gown featured floral and scroll motifs made up of 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. It took a total of 1,826 hours to complete the intricate dress, which had a strapless column dress underneath made up of over two million mother-of-pearl sequins. 

In a sentimental touch, Priyanka had eight words hand-stitched inside the gown, including Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay, Family, Hope, Compassion and Love. 

She also had a piece of her mother-in-law’s lace wedding dress sewn into her dress, which she teamed with a 75-foot tulle veil.

The groom's outfit was equally heartfelt. Nick wore a custom Purple Label six-button double-breasted black tuxedo and inside the lapel, he added a small piece of lace from the bride’s dress embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" which translates to "My Life".

Ralph Lauren explained in RL Mag that Priyanka's bridal look "combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat."

He added: “This isn’t about a dress. It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful."

Speaking about both of her personalised gowns, she said to Vogue India: "For me, it was not about the fashion, it wasn't about what it will look like in the picture. I just wanted something that was unique, because I think I am unique in the way I think. 

"So both my dresses, my white dress and my red dress were very personalised to me. I had names, dates, my parents' names, things that mattered to me, my mother-in-law's wedding dress embroidered on my dress, I had ‘Om Namah Shivai' written on my dress... compassion, love... the fact that they ended up being something that other women have admired is great. I really wanted the longest veil in the world and I got that!"

Reception look

Despite the detail that went into her white wedding dress, Priyanka chose to change for her evening reception. She rocked a silk column gown from Ralph Lauren’s Great Gatsby-inspired spring/summer 2012 catwalk collection, but no photos have been released of her second gown.

It reportedly featured a beaded halter neckline with more Swarovski crystals and sequins in an Art Deco style that complemented the venue, the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, one of India’s last royal residences.

Final celebrations

Priyanka Chopra in a green and gold dress with Nick Jonas© SUNIL VERMA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you thought that wasn't a large enough bridal wardrobe, wait until you catch sight of the other dresses Priyanka wore in the weeks following their two ceremonies! The newlywed was seen leaving the wedding venue on 3 December, with Priyanka modelling a stunning green and gold sari by Sabyasachi.

Priyanka Chopra in a golden dress at her wedding reception with Nick Jonas© Hindustan Times

For their wedding reception on 4 December at the Taj Palace, Priyanka was gorgeous in gold wearing a lehenga choli by Falguni Shane Peacock alongside diamond jewellery.

Priyanka Chopra in a blue and gold dress with husband Nick Jonas © Azhar Khan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The pair enjoyed another intimate reception at the JW Mariott Hotel in Mumbai on 19 December, where the bride wore a blue and gold strapless gown. The following day, the celebrations concluded with Priyanka in a mint green lehenga choli with flared sleeves.

Whirlwind romance

While Nick first messaged Priyanka on social media in September 2016, they didn't spark dating rumours until May 2018 when they were pictured on a series of dates in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story

The couple got engaged in July after a whirlwind two months of dating, but Nick later defended their fast-paced relationship. 

"Both of our parents actually got married pretty quickly after meeting each other," he said. "Mine were three months and her parents 10 days. People always say 'you know when you know' - but really, 'you know when you know.'"

