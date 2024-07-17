Priyanka Chopra's 12 wedding dresses: From Swarovski crystals to Great Gatsby-themed

Priyanka Chopra has been showcasing her flawless wedding guest attire in a sunshine yellow embellished Sari at billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which has left us reminiscing about when she was the bride.
2018 was a year to remember for A-list weddings; not only did it mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's nuptials, but also when Priyanka married Nick Jonas in four spectacular gowns.
After a whirlwind seven-month relationship, the Miss World 2000 winner and the Jonas Brothers star enjoyed multiple pre-wedding celebrations before tying the knot in a Christian ceremony and a Hindu ceremony. From a sheer gown with a 70-foot veil to a bold red dress with hidden messages, see everything you need to know about Priyanka's bridal outfits…
Whirlwind romance
While Nick first messaged Priyanka on social media in September 2016, they didn't spark dating rumours until May 2018 when they were pictured on a series of dates in Los Angeles.
The couple got engaged in July after a whirlwind two months of dating, but Nick later defended their fast-paced relationship.
"Both of our parents actually got married pretty quickly after meeting each other," he said. "Mine were three months and her parents 10 days. People always say 'you know when you know' - but really, 'you know when you know.'"