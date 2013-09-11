hellomagazine.com
Millie Mackintosh's stunning vintage bridal look included
Fans were expecting big things from Millie Mackintosh's bridal look. And as she said "I do" with her boyfriend of three years, Professor Green, they weren't disappointed. The style-conscious bride was lovely on her big day, taking inspiration from vintage looks for her country wedding.
VIEW GALLERY
CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY
The dress and shoes
The Quality Street heir chose a stunning Alice Temperley ‘Bluebell’ vintage white gown with a waterfall hemline, a train and lace detailing around the shoulders. The dress had cap sleeves and perfectly showed off her slim figure.
VIEW GALLERY
Like many brides, the 23-year-old said her final choice was markedly different what she had first envisioned when planning her wedding.
"My idea of what I wanted was so different from what I tried on," she said. "It was so strange. You don’t know what will suit you until you try it on."
The dress is still available to purchase from the designer’s website. It belongs to the Florence bridal collection, with prices ranging from £2,950 to £4,200.
VIEW GALLERY
According to the brand's website, the Florence collection "contains a wide variety of fantasy dresses in silhouettes that celebrate the female form".
Inspiration for the line ranges from "Grace Kelly inspired styles to more decadent Fifties Hollywood shapes" and largely comes from "film noir screen sirens".
The star completed the look with sky-high Christian Louboutin peep-toe shoes in white.
Hair and make-up
The bride styled her hair into a pretty pleated floral up'do and topped off her look with an elegant silver watch, pearl earrings and a shoulder-length veil, which she later took off for her reception.
VIEW GALLERY
Millie kept her make-up natural. She didn't go for heavy eyeliner, and kept her look "fresh and young", like she had previously revealed.
Bouquet
White, cream and pink flowers made up the star's bouquet, which perfectly matched her floral headpiece.
What do you think of Millie's bridal look? Leave your comments below.