Fearne Cotton surprises in same sequin bridal dress and mermaid hair 10 years on from Jess Wood wedding

Fearne Cotton was swathed in sequins on Thursday as she slipped back into the gown she wore exactly ten years ago to marry Jesse James Wood.

The Happy Place podcast host was pictured in the garden wearing her Pucci bridal gown featuring short sleeves, a fitted ruched bodice topped with silver sparkly sequins along the neckline and a flowing tea-length skirt.

© Instagram The couple slipped into their wedding outfits to mark their anniversary

One obvious difference between Fearne's original look and her most recent one is her hair. The star's short blonde bob had previously been styled into bouncy curls and topped with a beaded Alice band, but she had dyed it a shade darker with her long, red hair falling in mermaid waves.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood's son Jesse recycled his grey suit but ditched his white shirt and bright blue tie for a baby blue shirt and no shoes.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Fearne Cotton in 60 seconds

"If it's good enough for the Beckhams," Fearne joked in the caption, referring to Victoria and David Beckham re-wearing their Antonio Berardi violet wedding outfits on their 25th anniversary.

"It's our wedding anniversary too. 10 years today. And we are back in our wedding outfits (not purple) and @jessejameswood can't locate the shoes," she continued.

Wedding dress

© Getty The DJ wore a Pucci bridal gown with sequins from Diana Ross

Back in 2022, Fearne opened up about a special part of her dress that she borrowed from an A-list star. After watching Diana Ross perform at the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, she explained: "When I was designing my wedding dress the talented @maggiecooke18 brought over hundreds of different sequinned cloth samples for me to choose from. One particular swathe of cloth leapt out at me. It was to be the top section of my dress.

"Maggie then went on to tell me that once she was working with Diana Ross on a TV show and Diana had asked her to lob off the end of a long sequin dress she was wearing to make it shorter. Maggie did so and then kept the end metre of cut off sequinned fabric. That was the very fabric I had unknowingly chosen."

She continued: "The coolest bit is @jessejameswood late mother Krissy was great friends with Diana Ross back in the day. A few years ago we actually found a handwritten card from her in the loft from when Jesse was born. My wedding dress will forever be my favourite dress I’ve ever worn, made even more special knowing it’s part Diana’s too. [Photo] by the Incredible @rayburmiston."

Fearne and Jesse's love story

© Facebook Fearne's friend captured the moment the couple exchanged phone numbers

The former BBC Radio 2 presenter was on holiday in Ibiza when she was first introduced to her future husband. Fearne's friend Amanda Byram captured the moment the pair's love story began, which she later shared on Instagram.

"My mate @amandabyram who I was on a girls holiday with, took a sneaky photo 8 years ago to the day of me and @jessejameswood swapping numbers on a night out in Ibiza. Who would have thought it would lead to two kids and marriage!" Fearne wrote.

After two years of dating, Jesse popped the question in December 2013 with Fearne announcing she was "over the moon." The pair were already parents to their first child Rex, who was born in February 2013, while Jesse was a father to children Arthur and Lola with his ex-wife Tilly Wood.

© Getty Holly Willoughby was among the guests at Fearne Cotton's wedding

Fearne and Jesse tied the knot at Richmond Registry Office in southwest London on 4 July 2014 in front of guests such as Holly Willoughby, Keith Lemon, Dermot O'Leary and Tom Fletcher.

They hosted their wedding reception at the Orangery at Kew Gardens, with Tom Odell performing the song for their first dance.

Opening up about her marriage, she told The Telegraph in 2019: "Every marriage takes work. Of course, I'm not living this perfect, fairytale life."

TRENDING: Keir Starmer's 'sassy' wife Victoria and very private teenage children