Ambani $600m wedding first look: bride Radhika Merchant stuns in dripping jewels

© Rhea Kapoor Radhika with Anjali Merchant

She also wore the coordinating choli which had cut-outs at the back and tassel adornments on the capped sleeves. A stunning finishing touch was added in the form of her embellished dupatta which laid elegantly over her right shoulder.

The bride wore a set of incredible jewels featuring a statement necklace featuring jewels of green and gold to match her drop earrings as she posed alongside her sister, Anjali.

Her raven locks were styled in a cascading low ponytail which had been enhanced with tasselling to match her outfit. Meanwhile, her makeup look was flawless, featuring a defined eye with dark eyeshadow around the lashline and a pink-toned lip.