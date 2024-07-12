Ambani $600m wedding first look: bride Radhika Merchant stuns in dripping jewels

Radhika Merchant looked breathtaking in the first photos from her three-day-long wedding celebrations with husband-to-be Anant Ambani, the son of India's richest man.
The bride, 29, was seen at a pre-wedding function looking radiant in a beautiful coral-hued lehenga, embellished with intricate beading to create symmetrical patterns.
She also wore the coordinating choli which had cut-outs at the back and tassel adornments on the capped sleeves. A stunning finishing touch was added in the form of her embellished dupatta which laid elegantly over her right shoulder.
The bride wore a set of incredible jewels featuring a statement necklace featuring jewels of green and gold to match her drop earrings as she posed alongside her sister, Anjali.
Her raven locks were styled in a cascading low ponytail which had been enhanced with tasselling to match her outfit. Meanwhile, her makeup look was flawless, featuring a defined eye with dark eyeshadow around the lashline and a pink-toned lip.
In another new photo, the bride was seen having changed into a new look featuring a deep plum lehenga, embellished with beading in rosy hues. She also wore a kondai malai and a floral garland around her neck.
Meanwhile, the groom wore a pink sherwani which also featured intricate floral beaded detailing.
Radhika's third look was a beautiful cream sari with gold embellishments to amplify the opulent feel of her look. Her hair had been taken out of the updo and tumbled down her back.
Nita Ambani was also seen at her son's baraat, the groom's procession, at the start of the main wedding rituals. She was seen wearing a look by Abu Jani Sandeep which came in shades of coral, apricot, and sage green, covered in intricate beading.
The mehndi patterns on her hands were simply stunning and her jewels elevated the look to the next level. Nita's daughter Isha looked equally stunning in an embellished soft pink lehenga and coordinating choli.
Also present in the Ambani family photos ahead of the wedding ceremony were Isha's husband Anand Piramal, as well as her twin brother Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta.
The Ambani wedding
The wedding, which is estimated to cost the family $600 million, is the culmination of five months of celebrations. The billionaire's son is set to marry the daughter of pharmaceutical company tycoons at the Jio World Convention Centre in the presence of A-list celebrities including John Cena, Kim Kardashian, and Priyanka Chopra.
Prior to the three-day celebration this weekend, Anant and Radhika have enjoyed several luxurious celebrations including a do in March featuring a performance from Rihanna, and a deluxe European cruise.
Indian wedding traditions
With over 30 distinct cultures within the South Asian region, each Indian wedding will look different. However, here are a few common customs that are typically incorporated into Indian nuptials…
- An astrology-approved date - The Hindu priest, known as a pandit, can consult astrology to determine the most favorable date and time for the ceremony to take place.
- A do spanning several days - The nuptials and reception take place after two days of more intimate events that tend only to be attended by close friends and family.
- Red - The colour is considered lucky and thus is often incorporated into the wedding decor, outfits, flowers - the list goes on.
- A sizeable guest list - A go big or go home approach is taken to the guest list and offending someone by not inviting them to the wedding is a big no-no.
- Outfit changes - Every different element of the day requires a new outfit, and this applies to the groom
- Accomplished dance moves - No dad dancing here. Often guests will celebrate the newlyweds with Bollywood-style dances before the couple themselves put on a performance
- A large party - Everyone invited to the wedding is usually invited to the reception so the evening do is a big one
- No first kiss - Many deem PDA in front of elders inappropriate so there’s almost never a, 'You may now kiss the bride' element to the nuptials, Brides reported.
- The groom's grand entrance and the bride's reveal - The groom gets his own procession, otherwise known as baraat, while the bride prepares for her grand reveal, or the kanya aagaman, after her bridesmaids, flower girl, and ring bearer.
- The couple takes seven steps - in the saptapadi, the bride and groom take these steps to represent the first seven steps you take together as husband and wife.