Zoe Saldana secretly marries Italian artist Marco Perego

September 12, 2013 - 12:18 BST hellomagazine.com Zoe Saldana and her artist beau Marco Perego secretly tied the knot in a "beautiful" wedding in June, according to new reports Zoe Saldana and her artist beau Marco Perego secretly tied the knot in a "beautiful" wedding in June, according to new reports. The lovebirds managed to keep their nuptials a well-guarded secret from the public eye, but an insider has just confirmed the happy news. "It was super small but very romantic and beautiful," a source told Us Weekly, and added that the wedding had taken place in London. VIEW GALLERY The 35-year-old actress was first linked to her Italian beau in mid-May. At the time of the nuptials, close friends of the couple revealed that Zoe and Marco had "known each other for a long time" and had "great chemistry". Zoe previously dated Bradley Cooper on-off for two years, after meeting him on the set of The Words in 2011. Their relationship blossomed just one month after the Guardians of the Galaxy actress split from her boyfriend of 11 years, Keith Britton, CEO of My Fashion Database, who she was previously engaged to.