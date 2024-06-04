Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's on-off romance: from high-profile PDA moments to engagement reports
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's on-off romance: from high-profile PDA moments to engagement reports

The Chromatica hitmaker has been dating the tech CEO since 2019

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky seem to be going strong with their relationship, keeping their love away from the public eye while not shying away from some PDA.

Gaga, 38, and tech CEO Michael, 46, seem to be taking their romance with new heights after he was last spotted attending her sister's wedding earlier this week, so it seems like their families are all on board.

Read on to learn more about their relationship, from their cozy beginnings to their brief split, and why everyone's so curious about whether they're engaged…

How it all began (with a kiss)

Gaga and Michael were first seen together at a New Year's Eve party in December 2019, and based on inside scoop from the event from reports at the time, they shared a kiss.

US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga leaves after Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020.© Getty Images
New Year's Eve 2019 marked the first time Gaga and Michael were seen together

It seems like the party was one of their very first dates and marked the beginning of their nearly five-year long (to date) romance.

Making things official and quarantine

After they were seen together at the 2020 Super Bowl, Gaga made things official once and for all with a photo of herself perched on her boyfriend's lap. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

Lady Gaga goes Instagram official with boyfriend Michael Polansky© Instagram
Gaga goes Instagram official with boyfriend Michael

From then on, she would often share snaps with her new partner, especially once they began quarantining together for the first Covid-19 lockdown. 

"The love of my life"

In an interview with Morning Joe in April 2020, she quietly affirmed that their relationship had quickly progressed while promoting her One World: Together at Home concert. 

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share a photograph from their private plane© Instagram
The pair would continue showcasing their PDA moments over quarantine

She said during her conversation of her equally philanthropic boyfriend: "With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya, who I love so very much — they are working with my… the love of my life on something for mental health."

High-profile appearances — and more cute moments

Over the next few months, as public events opened up again, so did their relationship. In January 2021, Michael proudly sat beside his girlfriend when she was invited to perform "The Star Spangled Banner" at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez greets Lady Gaga flanked by Michael Polansky as they both attend the 59th Presidential Inaguruation on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
Michael showed up to support his girlfriend when she performed at President Biden's inauguration

Michael was also her date to a slew of important events in 2022, most notably the trifecta of the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Grammy Awards, all to celebrate her nominated turn in House of Gucci.

A perfect illusion?

It was reported in March 2023 that unfortunately, the couple had parted ways, mainly due to disagreements concerning their ideas on where the future would take their relationship.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share a photograph from home© Instagram
The couple reportedly called it quits in early 2023 — for a few months, at least

It was reported at the time that Gaga was interested in settling down and starting a family while Michael wasn't, although neither party has since actually spoken up about the break-up.

Back together

Of course, the end didn't last very long as just a few months later, in October 2023, the couple were spotted together once again at a pair of Las Vegas concerts, including a U2 show at The Sphere and Katy Perry's residency Play.

The on-off couple held hands© Getty Images
By late 2023, they were back together, pictured here heading to an SNL after-party together

They were then snapped in NYC heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party following Gaga's brief cameo on the show. And last February, they were seen in the bleachers at the Super Bowl, catching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Is that…a ring?

The Little Monster ton was abuzz in April when Gaga was seen out on the town sporting a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Lady Gaga with Michael at the 2024 Super Bowl© Getty Images
Their latest public appearance was at the 2024 Super Bowl this February

The singer has previously spoken about wanting to settle down and start a family, although that may not happen extremely soon given the recent release of her Chromatica Ball tour film and her upcoming turn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Although, if anything, that could mean some red carpet moments with Michael, stay tuned!

