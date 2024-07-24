Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa breaks silence on her divorce with telling statement

The fate of exes Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's HGTV series The Flip Off was thrown into uncertainty after it was revealed that Christina and her now estranged husband Josh Hall have filed for divorce. But there's a new update on that front now.

In a video shared by E! News, Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa were questioned about the series and his ex-wife's separation from the fellow realtor, and they offered a clear answer on the fate of the upcoming show.

After Tarek took to social media with a photo of a street sign that read "Bittersweet Lane" earlier this week, he was forced to clarify that it was not a reference to his first wife's marital troubles.

"This has nothing to do with Christina. I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat and wanted to share. Please stop sending me nasty messages. Thank you T," he penned.

Later, Tarek and Heather were asked by a reporter when they were coming out of an airport whether the show will proceed under these circumstances, and they both stated that it'll likely move on without Josh.

© Getty Images Tarek and Heather shared their own take on the fate of "The Flip Off"

"The show's gonna continue, it's going to be a lot of fun, and my ex-wife, she still has no chance," Tarek jovially added, with Heather saying: "Production is still going as planned…without Josh."

The former Flip or Flop host said that he didn't get to spend much time with his ex-wife's third husband to ascertain how their working styles would've matched. "Interactions were fairly limited on camera, to be honest."

© Getty Images It has seemingly been confirmed that the show will continue without Josh

Tarek even joked that he fully expected Heather and Christina to team up against him on the show at some point, although the former Selling Sunset star confirmed that it would be her and her husband "against her."

Heather spoke also about how well they all got along thanks to the children they raise together (Christina and Tarek share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight) and affirmed that the children are "the most important." She also quipped that she and Christina "do like to gang up" on Tarek and added: "Season two, you never know!"

© Getty Images "The show's gonna continue, it's going to be a lot of fun, and my ex-wife, she still has no chance!"

When asked if it was fair to Josh to be cut out of the show, Tarek mentioned that they weren't completely aware of whether Josh had actually been cut from the show or chose to leave of his own accord.

The couple, who share one-year-old son Tristan, assured that they were extremely supportive of Christina during her challenging time, with Tarek adding: "Life's tough, [expletive] happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what's best for us, so whatever she needs, we're here to help."

Not many scenes between the couples were filmed before the news of the divorce came into light, with Josh and then Christina filing for divorce after separating earlier this month. HELLO! has reached out to Josh's reps for comment.