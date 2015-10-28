Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux still haven't seen their wedding photos

Jennifer Aniston's wedding to Justin Theroux was so top secret even she hasn't seen any photos yet. The Hollywood couple reportedly enlisted renowned photographer Terry Richardson to capture their special day, but are yet to see their wedding album.

"It was amazing. We were determined to keep it just private and to ourselves. And the thing is, we haven't even seen pictures," Jennifer told make-up artist Bobbi Brown for Yahoo! Style.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are yet to see their wedding photos

"But, you know, it was just everything we wanted it to be, and [we are] very happy that we didn't have to see our faces on the cover of a magazine."

Terry has been friends with Justin for a long time and first photographed the couple in 2011, so it comes as no surprise that they recruited him to act as their wedding photographer.

Jennifer and Justin were so determined to keep their wedding day in August private, most of their guests believed they were attending a surprise birthday party for The Leftovers star. The couple also asked guests to hand in their mobile phones when they arrived at their Bel-Air home so that nobody could take photos.

Justin enlisted longtime friend Terry Richardson to be their wedding photographer

"I was outraged, I said, 'I don't want to take a picture of you guys, why can't I have a cell phone?'" guest Howard Stern joked on his radio show following the wedding.

Jennifer in particular wants to keep the details of their big day private, telling Entertainment Tonight: "We had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I'm going to be selfish and keep it that way!"

However Justin has been slightly forthcoming with details, revealing that their close friend Jimmy Kimmel cried while officiating their nuptials and admitting that it was difficult keeping the wedding quiet.

The 44-year-old also explained why he and Jennifer decided to invite a group of friends including Courteney Cox and Justin Bateman to join them on their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

"It was a fantastic honeymoon," Justin told Extra. "We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon, or we could go with some friends, keep the party going, relax and have fun. It was really special, it was really beautiful."