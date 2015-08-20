Jennifer Aniston 'deliriously happy' following wedding to Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston has finally spoken out about her wedding to Justin Theroux. The actress, who tied the knot with her partner on 5 August, also revealed how she managed to keep their big day a secret.

When asked if she was "deliriously happy" following the nuptials, she told Good Morning America: "Yeah, of course."

The 46-year-old also played coy about how she managed to keep their wedding a secret, with many of their guests not even knowing about the occasion until the day.

Jennifer said she is "deliriously happy" since marrying Justin

"Where there's a will, there's a way," she replied.

Jennifer had told guests that she was throwing a surprise birthday party for Justin, with only a few close friends in on the act including Jimmy Kimmel, who officiated the nuptials, and Howard Stern, who gave a speech at their reception.

Following their big day the couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Bora Bora, where they were joined by friends including Courteney Cox and actor Jason Bateman with his wife Amanda and their two children.

Jennifer debuted her wedding ring on the red carpet on Wednesday

The couple have since returned to work, with Justin filming season two of The Leftovers in Texas, while Jennifer is promoting her new film She's Funny That Way.

Jennifer made her first red carpet appearance since the wedding at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. As well as showing off her post-honeymoon glow, she also gave a glimpse at the accessory everyone was longing to see – her wedding ring.

Her new cherished accessory features two bands of gold with a delicate band of diamonds in between. It was created by jewellery designer to the stars and close friend Jennifer Meyer, the wife of Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.

While everyone was keen to hear more about Jennifer and Justin's special day, the Friends star wasn't giving much away, telling Entertainment Tonight: "We had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I'm going to be selfish and keep it that way!"