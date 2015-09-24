Justin Theroux explains his group honeymoon with Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stunned film fans in August when they tied the knot in secret, on a Wednesday evening in the grounds of their Bel Air, California home. But the lovebirds managed to surprise even further when they went on honeymoon with some of their closest friends.

Jennifer, 46, and Justin, 44, travelled to Bora Bora – a couple's paradise – with the actress' best friend and maid of honour Courteney Cox and fellow A-listers Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Tobey Maguire and Chelsea Handler.

Explaining their group trip, newly married Justin said it was "so much fun".

Justin Theroux said the couple wanted to "keep the party going, relax and have fun"

"It was a fantastic honeymoon," Justin told Extra. "We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon, or we could go with some friends, keep the party going, relax and have fun. It was really special, it was really beautiful."

The group stayed at the luxurious Four Seasons resort on the French Polynesian island, where they enjoyed hanging out by the crystal blue ocean and spent time paddle boarding and doing beachside yoga.

When asked if his new wife had changed her name, Justin joked: "I made her change both names, so she's now Justin Theroux."

The star of The Leftovers then admitted that the couple hadn't discussed whether Jennifer will now be known as Jennifer Theroux. "I don't think it would be great if she did," said Justin. "I think 'Aniston' is going to stick, whether she likes it or not."

Jennifer and Justin invited around 70 guests to wedding early last month, and had comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel officiating. Famous faces on the guest list included Orlando Bloom and Howard Stern, while Australian singer Sia also performed live for the couple's first dance.

Following their honeymoon the couple headed straight back to work and while promoting her new film She's Funny That Way in LA, Jennifer debuted her stunning diamond encrusted wedding band on the red carpet.