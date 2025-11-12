Jennifer Aniston reveals why hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis is 'very special' in fresh comments

Jennifer Aniston is happily in love with her new boyfriend Jim Curtis. The actress and the celebrity hypnotherapist and wellness coach sparked rumors of a brewing romance when they were seen vacationing together earlier this year. While they were reportedly friends for a while, it eventually turned into love, and they were seen out and about with each other in New York City, most notably with Jim showing up at the premiere of The Morning Show to support his new partner.

Earlier this month, in honor of his 50th birthday, Jennifer, 56, took to her Instagram page to hard launch the relationship with a cozy snap of theirs together at his birthday party. Now, for the first time, the actress is sharing more details about her new partner in an interview, opening up about Jim in a conversation with Elle.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis hard launched their romance with a photo shared earlier this month

As part of their Women in Hollywood special issue, also featuring the likes of Emily Blunt, Chase Infiniti and the female leads from Sinners, Jennifer remarked on Jim and his profession in particular creating a buzz on the internet. But apparently, "hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," going on to explain what makes him such a big part of her life now.

"He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," she gushed, dubbing him "very special, very normal, and very kind." As for his work, Jennifer added that he "wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," calling it "a beautiful thing to commit your life to." Get some insight into his philosophies with the video below...

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer also opened up about the loss of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry two years ago. "It was so alarming and shocking, yet not shocking," she recalled. "[The Friends cast and I] always said, 'I hope I never get that phone call.'" She added: "He was a brilliant human being and an extraordinary talent, loved deeply, and wanted happiness more than anything. It makes me sad that he never really achieved that, because he deserved it."

© Getty Images "He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."

Who is Jim Curtis?

Jim is a longtime member of the health and wellness space. After a career in the stock market, he worked extensively with organizations like WebMD, Everyday Health and HealthCentral Corporation before branching out into his own work as an author, hypnotherapist, hypno-coach, wellness advisor, and grief counselor.

© Getty Images Jim is a working hypnotherapist and wellness coach and advisor

He has especially built a popular clientele among celebrities, counting not only Jennifer and her close friend Courteney Cox, but also Julianne Hough, Nina Agdal, Miranda Kerr, Lewis Howes and more. His bio reads: "I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love."

© Instagram He has been dating the actress for several months now

While Jim hasn't explicitly spoken of his new relationship with the Along Came Polly star, he did share some more photos from his birthday, including ones with Jennifer, on his Instagram page, and suitably wrote beside them: "If this is a dream I don't want to wake up."