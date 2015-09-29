Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's email wedding invites revealed

It was the surprise celebrity wedding of the year but Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux chose to send out their invites via email. Instead of posting traditional invitations, the Hollywood couple opted for very low-key arrangement.

They even disguised the wedding as an early birthday party for Justin, who turned 44 a few days before tying the knot with his new wife.

American comedian Whitney Cummings was among the 70 guests in attendance and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the funnywoman spilled the beans on the top-secret ceremony.

Howard Stern's speech at the wedding touched on "how he didn't know Justin well enough to be there"

The 5 August nuptials were held in the privacy of Jennifer and Justin's Bel Air home and to ensure that proceedings were kept under wraps, guests were asked to hand in their mobiles at the start of the evening.

Howard Stern gave a speech at the reception, which was "hilarious", said Whitney.

"All he talked about was how he didn't know Justin well enough to be there," said the comedian. "It was very funny."

When asked what wedding gift she gave the A-lister bride, Whitney said she chose a ring with Justin's initials on it. "I gave her basically an engagement ring for her wedding," said Whitney. "It was very weird."

Of the first dance, which was hit song Chandelier performed live by Sia, Whitney added: "It was pretty good."

Jennifer Aniston was gifted a ring that had Justin's initials printed on it

Shortly after the wedding, radio star Howard dished some details on the garden ceremony that was officiated by Jimmy Kimmel and had famous faces Orlando Bloom, Courteney Cox and Tobey Maguire in attendance.

"They're so secretive those two," said Howard on his SiriusXM Radio Show. "They contacted us and said, 'Please don't tell anyone.'"

Howard was one of the few who knew the celebration was a wedding, as he was asked by his good friend Justin to make a speech. "I'm very friendly with Justin. I like him very much, I really admire him," said Howard, adding that he'd be "pleased" if his own daughters brought home a "guy like him."