Taylor Swift references "Love Story" in maid of honor speech, brings crowd to tears

Taylor Swift is known for her moving speeches, so it's no surprise her maid of honor speech at best friend Britany Maack's wedding was an emotional one. The "Love Story" singer's beautiful words were caught on camera in the bride and her husband Benjamin LaManna's wedding video.

Taylor Swift was maid of honor at her best friend Britany's wedding

"My favorite accomplishments of my entire life is that everything in my life has changed except for me and Britany," the 26-year-old singer said. "She was my partner in crime at Brownies Sleep-Away camp and she was my date to the Grammys. And little did either of us know that Prince Charming for Britany would be the kid that sat next to me in class with the bowl cut and the Lego lunch box."

The beautiful bride was holding back tears as Taylor reminisced on when the newlyweds were younger, discussing their "love story" — a subtle nod to one of her famous songs, describing Britany and Benjamin's romance as one of the "best love stories."

Taylor shared snaps of the big day with her 67.9 million Instagram followers

"He would chase her, and pursue her, through middle school, and junior high and high school, and their paths would diverge and then come back together," Taylor recalled in her speech. "And it would be so magically unpredictable but at the same time so incredibly fated – just like the best love stories are."

She concluded her toast saying, "Tonight we've got mothers crying, we’ve got fathers that are filled with pride, and I and all the rest of your friends are overjoyed for you because we know that the best parts of your love story are yet to come. Congratulations."

Last year when discussing the wedding, Taylor told People magazine, "I’ve never been a maid of honor before. This is my first time, and it’s really, really important to me because this is my best friend, who I’ve known since I was born. And she’s marrying someone I’ve known since I was 4."